Proactive news headlines including Apple, Albert Labs, Pure Gold Mining, FansUnite Entertainment and One World Lithium

Albert Labs hails UK MHRA's new guidance on the use of real-world data in clinical studies for regulatory decision making click here
CO2 GRO says commercial feasibility of CO2 Delivery Solutions system to start in 1Q at California greenhouse click here
American Battery Technology ‘excited’ to be constructing its first pre-commercial integrated facility click here
BlueRush reports strong growth in 1Q revenue as customer base expands click here
Genprex expands gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer click here
Mirasol Resources promotes experienced finance executive Carmen Cazares to CFO click here
Tiidal Gaming announces tech veteran Tom Hearne as CEO click here
Looking Glass Labs says its subsidiary House of Kibaa joins DigiBC to further its NFT and metaverse opportunities in British Columbia click here
CULT Food Science says portfolio company CELL AG TECH achieving meaningful milestones to develop cell-based seafood products click here
Bam Bam Resources bolsters board with professional engineer and geologist, Segerstrom click here
Apple becomes world’s first company to hit US$3trn market value click here
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud click here
Empower Clinics says MediSure Canada receives Health Canada licences for two new best-in-class products click here
Wishpond completes acquisition of Winback - adding SMS marketing solutions to its platform click here
Pure Gold Mining reports changes to leadership team and provides 4Q update as it continues to unlock potential of Red Lake mine click here
PowerTap says investee FusionOne is continuing efforts to commercialize its HydroPlas plastic to hydrogen reactor click here
