Proactive news headlines including Apple, Merck, Mydecine Innovations, Aegis Capital, Thesis Gold, Silvercorp Metals and Levitee Labs

New York , Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Endeavour Mining sets 'ambitious' 15-20mln oz five year exploration target click here
- Levitee Labs announces listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange as it targets European investors click here
- Thesis Gold appoints industry veteran Thomas Mumford as a company director click here
- NEXE leading with its own brands and in talks to strategically offer capacity to select coffee roasters in North America click here
- Aegis Capital gives Kintara Therapeutics a ‘Buy’ rating click here
- GameSquare Esports says top sports stars headline Call of Duty tournament exclusively on Uplive click here
- MGX Minerals commences design study of small modular nuclear reactor fuel for electric power and long-range space flight click here
- Mydecine Innovations completes spin-out of its US cannabis assets click here
- LexaGene to expand its brand awareness at three investor relations conferences in October click here
- IEC Electronics and Creation announce extension of tender offer click here
- Apple Pay "express transit" vulnerability still not fixed, researchers claim click here
- Silvercorp Metals provides more details of water treatment plant upgrade at flagship China mine project click here
- Planet 13 Holdings completes acquisition of Florida cannabis license click here
- Vicinity Motor expects competitive edge as it partners with Aereus Technologies to offer next-generation antimicrobial treatment for its buses click here
- Antiviral drug from Merck slashes risk of Covid hospitalization or death click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com