Proactive news headlines including Aurelius Minerals, NexTech AR Solutions, American Battery Metals and Loop Insights
05/20/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) hires contract sales force to promote Strontium89 to VA and Military Health System medical centers in US click here
Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) launches GIC Savings Loan with Jenson Graf on its AI-powered MyMarble platform click here
KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) inks security purchase deal worth up to $13M click here
ESE Entertainment Inc's (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) a K1CK esports team to compete in $1M Apex Legends Global Series Championship in EMEA region click here
American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) applies to list its shares on the Nasdaq click here
NEXE InnovationInc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) (FRA:NX5) and Rritual to collaborate on new superfoods products in NEXE compostable pods click here
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:L0MA) awarded another US patent for processing method; notes big tobacco and alcohol validating its IP-focused strategy click here
Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) trumpets major pliots and partnerships for its Wallet Pass technology thus far in 2021 in business update click here
Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BR2) moving towards preliminary economic assessment on its Berkwood graphite project with new financing click here
Dalrada Corporation says subsidiary Prakat Solutions will sponsor virtual Global Accessibility Awareness Day event click here
Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (OTCPINK:RDYFF) (FRA:0MZ) hits gold mineralization in every hole of phase 1 drilling at its Northshore project in Ontario click here
Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTCMKTS:SHRMF) (FRA:4960) launches Braxia Institute to advance psychiatric practices and health services for ketamine and psychedelic treatment therapy click here
Clean Air Metals Inc (CVE:AIR) (OTCQB:CLRMF) (FRA:CKU) reveals promising new intercepts from Escape Lake deposit on its Thunder Bay North polymetallic project click here
NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) unveils LiveX showcase event click here
Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) cheers President Biden’s executive order to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity defenses click here
The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) in expansion mode with entry into New Brunswick cannabis market click here
Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) says first phase drilling at Aureus West project, Nova Scotia has "exceeded" expectations click here
XPhyto Therapeutics' Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) partner Max Pharma to launch sale of Covid-ID Lab test in Germany from May 25 click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com