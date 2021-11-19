Proactive news headlines including Australian Vanadium, Pental Ltd, Imugene and Flynn Gold

Sydney, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has moved its strategically placed Western Australian vanadium processing plant closer to development with a one-year extension to its land purchase agreement with the landowner. Click here

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL). Managing director Charlie McLeish spoke with Proactive about the company’s fresh launch into e-commerce, newly honed focus on sustainability and recent acquisitions. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) is buoyed by a new research report from Roth Capital Partners after signing a clinical trial supply agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer to assess IMU’s peptide immunogen, HER-Vaxx, which has been designed to combat gastric cancers. Click here

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) Ltd has revealed visible and high-grade gold during a sampling campaign over three key prospects within the Golden Ridge Project in Tasmania. Click here

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) recently marked an important milestone by starting construction of a processing plant at the iconic Norseman Gold Project (50% Tulla) near the town of Norseman in the Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has launched a pro-rata non-renounceable rights offer to raise up to $6.8 million to accelerate exploration across its portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has attracted a buy recommendation from Foster Stockbroking and maintained a 12-month share price target of A$0.87 based on the analyst’s risk evaluation. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has appointed highly experienced mining executive Andrew Ferrier as managing director. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has successfully negotiated its financing package with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Co), Inc, further de-risking its flagship Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea following the deferment of all non-essential activities at the site until 2022. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) announced today the appointment of a new managing director - Dr Adam McKinnon - following the resignation of Peter Duerden. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has embarked on a drilling campaign over the Samphire Uranium Project, which lies south of Whyalla in South Australia. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has started trial production of high purity alumina (HPA) with an extended pilot plant campaign in collaboration with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia underway. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com