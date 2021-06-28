Log in
Proactive news headlines including Bellevue Gold, Marmota, BlackEarth Minerals and Firefinch

06/28/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Sydney, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has received an 8% lift in target price to A$1.30 per share from Macquarie Research after the latest drilling results showed the potential to improve the forecast production rate and project economics at Bellevue’s namesake gold play in Western Australia. Click here
  • Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) (FRA:43M) executive chairman Colin Rose has demonstrated his faith in the company’s gold-copper-uranium strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here
  • BlackEarth Minerals NL’s (ASX:BEM) ongoing exploration has identified potential additional, near-surface high-grade graphite at Razafy Northwest zone of the Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar. Click here
  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has completed its equity raising placement, bringing in $47 million to accelerate development at its Morila Gold Mine and progress the Goulamina Lithium Project demerger. Click here
  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has identified a potential porphyry copper-style geochemical signature at the new Duchess prospect within the Mount Squires Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) continues its exploration drilling campaign in the Leonora region of Western Australia with drilling now underway at the Brilliant Well Project. Click here
  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has unveiled the first suite of assays from infill drilling at Iguana gold deposit in Western Australia with potential to provide additional feed for the nearby Davyhurst processing plant. Click here
  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (OTCMKTS:RLTOF) (FRA:R1Y) is successfully progressing drilling at Gemini 1,2, 3 and 4 wells targeting the Sunburst formation in Alberta, Canada, ahead of its goal to achieve year-end production guidance of 4,500 boep/d. Click here
  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (OTCMKTS:ANSNF) (FRA:9MY) is trading on the US-based OTCQB Market under the code of ANSNF after its application to join the market was accepted. Click here
  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) (FRA:3PM) has inked a key non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to a potential offtake agreement with major South Korean lithium-ion battery producer LG Energy Solution (LGES). Click here

About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


