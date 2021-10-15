Log in
Proactive news headlines including Bitcoin, Gold Resource, i-80 Gold, Electric Royalties and Adastra Holdings

10/15/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
New York , Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Bitcoin tops US$60,000, nearing record high on growing hopes of US ETF approval click here 
  • Sigma Lithium Co-CEO says technology will be key to make lithium greener and cheaper click here 
  • Adastra Holdings generates record shipments in September on rising demand click here 
  • Gold Resource sees increase in 3Q production levels as gold output increases from its Mexico mine complex click here 
  • Sassy Resources announces dividend spinout of 8.83 million shares in subsidiary Gander Gold click here 
  • American Resources engages contract miner to operate its Carnegie 2 mine in Kentucky and expand production click here 
  • PharmaDrug hails pre-clinical results on Cepharanthin to treat cancer; eying FDA IND-enabling animal studies in 4Q click here 
  • i-80 Gold closes its acquisitions of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain deposits in Nevada click here 
  • Electric Royalties closes Cancet Lithium royalty acquisition click here 
  • FansUnite says shortlisted as finalist for SBC Awards 2021 'Rising Star In Sports Betting' category click here 
  • Silvercorp Metals on track to meet annual output guidance for fiscal 2022 as it posts second quarter figures click here 
  • Nomad realizes $5.1M in preliminary revenue from 3Q deliveries and sales from its royalty and stream interests click here 


 

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


HOT NEWS