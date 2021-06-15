Log in
Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Meteoric Resources, MGC Pharmaceuticals and Vango Mining

06/15/2021
Sydney, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) is advancing preparations for its Currajong 1 exploration well, the first well in its 2021 drilling campaign in the Canning Basin, with the Ensign 963 rig mobilised to site. Click here
  • Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (FRA:RNF) has upgraded the Juruena Project resource in Brazil to 1.9 million tonnes at 6.3 g/t for 387,000 ounces of gold, an increase of 50% over the previous resource. Click here
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s (ASX:MXC) (LSE:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) cannabis-derived epilepsy product CannEpil® has been added to the Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) in Ireland which makes it free of charge for patients prescribed the treatment. Click here
  • Latitude Consolidated Ltd's (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) first-pass drilling points to previously unidentified and untested northwest-southeast striking mineralisation at Suzie North exploration target within the Murchison Gold Project in WA. Click here
  • Vango Mining Ltd (AXS:VAN) is well-positioned to further advance its 100%-owned Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia after raising A$6.1 million in an equity raising to sophisticated and professional investors. Click here
  • TNT Mines Ltd’s (ASX:TIN) latest exploration program has uncovered a large gold anomaly around 1.2 kilometres south of the Eureka Pit in Western Australia. Click here
  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has filed additional patents supporting its EMD-004 cannabinoid-based drug development program targeting irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) Click here
  • Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has fired the first blast of ore and waste in the JWD Iron Ore Project pit as part of early development Click here
  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTCMKTS:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Australian Missile Corporation (AMC) to support Australia’s Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise. Click here
  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) has teamed up with a medical college from Cornell University to launch a phase two clinical study investigating Kazia’s investigational new drug paxalisib in combination with ketogenesis. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS