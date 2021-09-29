Proactive news headlines including Caspin Resources, Alicanto Minerals, Piedmont Lithium and Chimeric Therapeutics

Sydney, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) focused on advancing its two project areas, the 80% owned Yarawindah Brook Project and the 100% owned Mount Squires Project, during financial year 2020-21. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) chair Ray Shorrocks has recapped what he described as “another busy year” for the Scandinavia-focused explorer as it moves into FY22. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has responded to new quarry and mining ordinances approved by the Gaston County Board of Commissioners in North Carolina, USA. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, has had two CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) abstract presentations accepted for the 26th annual Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) scientific meeting to be held November 18-21, 2021. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is continuing to drill the Rafael 1 well in Western Australia’s Canning Basin, with the well already drilled in 12¼ inch (311 mm) hole to a depth of 2,772 metres. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has pinpointed three highly prospective nickel targets that warrant further exploration at its Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) plans to drill eight diamond holes across the new La Paz Southwest Project area in the US state of Arizona in a bid to firm up a conceptual exploration target of 742-928 million tonnes. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and Blowfish Studios have revealed that Phantom Galaxies, an open world mecha space opera RPG, will launch for most major game consoles and Windows PC in 2022. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, FRA:7OR, ASX:CCZ) has secured a 90-day option to acquire two highly prospective Australian lithium projects. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has completed initial aircore drilling totalling 10,869 metres at its Ora Banda South Gold Project, 90 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie in the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has taken another key step in spinning off its Chilalo Graphite Project asset in Tanzania with a prospectus lodged for spin-off vehicle Evolution Energy Minerals Limited. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has appointed Simon Hay as managing director of the soon to be demerged Leo Lithium, a Firefinch subsidiary. The appointment will be effective from January 10, 2022. Click here



About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.



We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.



We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.



Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com