Proactive news headlines including Coinsilium, World Copper, Newrange Gold, Levitee Labs, Mason Graphite and GameSquare Esports
12/20/2021 | 02:23pm EST
New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Coinsilium launches NFT Marketplace beta click here
Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on The Valens Company as it thinks "risk-reward seems appealing now" click here
World Copper poised to "materially advance" copper projects in 2022, says Red Cloud Securities click here
Newrange Gold identifies “strong” copper-zinc mineralization at surface on its Pamlico project in Nevada click here
Real Luck Group launches online casino on revamped Luckbox platform click here
CULT Food Science says portfolio company Eat Just receives approval from Singapore Food Agency to sell cultivated chicken products click here
American Resources wins initial West Virginia approval for issuing $45M tax-exempt industrial bonds for its carbon and rare earth processing facility click here
Levitee Labs collaborates with LiveRx Research to test, treat and cure Hepatitis C; provide equitable access throughout Alberta, Canada click here
ACME Lithium files permitting documentation with the Bureau of Land Management for its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Nevada click here
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles says it will showcase several variants of its SOLO EV electric vehicle at CES 2022 in Las Vegas click here
Highgold Mining eyeing initial results from Munro-Croesus program by mid Q1-2022; strikes exploration agreement with Wahgoshig First Nation click here
Harbor Custom Development enters contract with Laughlin Development for the purchase of 66 undeveloped lots for $2.9M in Poulsbo, Washington state click here
Mason Graphite congratulates partner Black Swan Graphene on its intent to go public; appoints Paul Hardy as its vice-president corporate development click here
ESE Entertainment teams up with NASCAR for second season of eNASCAR International iRacing Series click here
GameSquare Esports says its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market click here
Alpine 4 subsidiary Identified Technologies provides clarity on its contract for Florida Everglades Restoration Project click here
Todos Medical appoints Valentino Smith as vice president of marketing click here
Empower Clinics division opens new Medi-Collective clinic co-located with Rexall Pharmacy in Kitchener click here
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada believes it is just 'scratching the surface' of system with world-class potential at Champagne click here
Ximen Mining closes first tranche of a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $158,400 click here
GR Silver Mining sells two non-core, Mexican concessions to private company Venturex click here
