Proactive news headlines including Coinsilium, World Copper, Newrange Gold, Levitee Labs, Mason Graphite and GameSquare Esports

12/20/2021 | 02:23pm EST
New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Coinsilium launches NFT Marketplace beta click here
  • Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on The Valens Company as it thinks "risk-reward seems appealing now"  click here
  • World Copper poised to "materially advance" copper projects in 2022, says Red Cloud Securities  click here
  • Newrange Gold identifies “strong” copper-zinc mineralization at surface on its Pamlico project in Nevada  click here
  • Real Luck Group launches online casino on revamped Luckbox platform  click here
  • CULT Food Science says portfolio company Eat Just receives approval from Singapore Food Agency to sell cultivated chicken products  click here
  • American Resources wins initial West Virginia approval for issuing $45M tax-exempt industrial bonds for its carbon and rare earth processing facility  click here
  • Levitee Labs collaborates with LiveRx Research to test, treat and cure Hepatitis C; provide equitable access throughout Alberta, Canada  click here
  • ACME Lithium files permitting documentation with the Bureau of Land Management for its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Nevada  click here
  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles says it will showcase several variants of its SOLO EV electric vehicle at CES 2022 in Las Vegas  click here
  • Highgold Mining eyeing initial results from Munro-Croesus program by mid Q1-2022; strikes exploration agreement with Wahgoshig First Nation  click here
  • Harbor Custom Development enters contract with Laughlin Development for the purchase of 66 undeveloped lots for $2.9M in Poulsbo, Washington state  click here
  • Mason Graphite congratulates partner Black Swan Graphene on its intent to go public; appoints Paul Hardy as its vice-president corporate development  click here
  • ESE Entertainment teams up with NASCAR for second season of eNASCAR International iRacing Series  click here
  • GameSquare Esports says its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market  click here
  • Alpine 4 subsidiary Identified Technologies provides clarity on its contract for Florida Everglades Restoration Project   click here
  • Todos Medical appoints Valentino Smith as vice president of marketing  click here
  • Empower Clinics division opens new Medi-Collective clinic co-located with Rexall Pharmacy in Kitchener  click here
  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada believes it is just 'scratching the surface' of system with world-class potential at Champagne  click here
  • Ximen Mining closes first tranche of a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $158,400  click here
  • GR Silver Mining sells two non-core, Mexican concessions to private company Venturex  click here

 

 

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



