Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including Creso Pharma, Danakali, Golden Rim Resources and Brookside Energy

04/01/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has utilised new technology to produce proprietary CBD-based tea products that have been launched in Switzerland with other European markets, including Germany, earmarked for near-term expansion. Click here
  • Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SMBSF) (FRA:SO3) has set itself up for success in 2021 following a period of significant change, as it seeks to become a zero-carbon sulphate of potash (SOP) producer. Click here
  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has started diamond drilling on the Kouri Gold Project in Burkina Faso with a 2,000-metre, 10-hole, program at the high-grade Diabatou Gold Shoot. Click here
  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Societe Le Nickel (SLN), a subsidiary of Eramet SA (EPA:ERA) (FRA:ER7) (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) group, for the supply of nickel laterite ore from New Caledonia for the TECH Project. Click here
  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) is making strong progress in preparation for drilling of the much anticipated high-impact Jewell 1-13-12 SXH well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) within Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here
  • Cellmid Ltd’s (ASX:CDY) renounceable rights issue has raised $3,816,369, with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional and professional investors. Click here

﻿About Proactive  ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aCHANGE IN KAMUX CORPORATION'S MANAGEMENT TEAM : Ilkka Virtanen to take up new responsibilities outside the company
AQ
02:31aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES  : acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International
EQ
02:31aPRESS RELEASE  : AURELIUS acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International
DJ
02:31aARTNET AG : Artnet AG: Record Revenues And Strong Growth in Coronavirus Year 2020
EQ
02:30aSUPREMA HQ  : facial recognition devices fully integrated with Nedap's AEOS
PU
02:30aNidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase
GL
02:28aCANON  : Link to the Extraordinary Report (Result of Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 120th Business Term)
PU
02:28aVICTORIA OIL & GAS  : Corporate and Operational Update
PU
02:28aTETRA BIO PHARMA  : Receives Second Compliant Rating on Inspection from Health Canada
PU
02:28aBANK OF JAPAN  : Tokyo stocks end higher on upbeat business sentiment data
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
2Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter
3Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
4361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENT IN..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ