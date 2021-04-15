Proactive news headlines including Element 25, Bellevue Gold, Zelira Therapeutics and St George Mining

Sydney, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has completed an “extremely successful” first stage of development at the wholly-owned, world-class Butcherbird Project in Western Australia, with the first manganese ore processed through the plant. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) (OTCMKTS:BELGF) has delivered a maiden resource of 310,000 ounces at 9.7 g/t gold at its Marceline discovery within its Western Australian eponymous project. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) (FRA:G1G) achieved record product sales and licensing revenues of A$225,000 during the March quarter - up 249% on the prior six months. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has discovered new high-grade nickel-copper sulphides at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia’s north-eastern Goldfields region, suggesting the presence of a significant mineralised intrusive system. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) continued to ramp up production in Q3 FY21 at its Thalanga Operations in Queensland and Hillgrove Gold Mine in NSW. Click here

PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has started a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Jungle Well Gold Project within its broader Leonora Project in Western Australia aimed at upgrading the existing inferred resource estimate. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) (FRA:SDL) (OTCMKTS:FYIRF) will start trading on the US-based OTCQX market on Thursday, April 15 (US time), under the stock code OTCQX:FYIRF, after its application to OTC Markets was accepted. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd’s (ASX:AIS) joint venture partner Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) has begun diamond drilling at the Canbelego Copper Project in central New South Wales, in proximity to Aeris's Tritton operations. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (LON:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) is poised to supply the global phytocannabinoid-derived medicines market with its portfolio of established and upcoming products through its worldwide distribution footprint and expanding patient base. Click here

