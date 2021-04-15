Log in
Proactive news headlines including Element 25, Bellevue Gold, Zelira Therapeutics and St George Mining

04/15/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Sydney, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has completed an “extremely successful” first stage of development at the wholly-owned, world-class Butcherbird Project in Western Australia, with the first manganese ore processed through the plant. Click here
  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) (OTCMKTS:BELGF) has delivered a maiden resource of 310,000 ounces at 9.7 g/t gold at its Marceline discovery within its Western Australian eponymous project. Click here
  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) (FRA:G1G) achieved record product sales and licensing revenues of A$225,000 during the March quarter - up 249% on the prior six months. Click here
  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has discovered new high-grade nickel-copper sulphides at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia’s north-eastern Goldfields region, suggesting the presence of a significant mineralised intrusive system. Click here
  • Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) continued to ramp up production in Q3 FY21 at its Thalanga Operations in Queensland and Hillgrove Gold Mine in NSW. Click here
  • PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has started a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Jungle Well Gold Project within its broader Leonora Project in Western Australia aimed at upgrading the existing inferred resource estimate. Click here
  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) (FRA:SDL) (OTCMKTS:FYIRF) will start trading on the US-based OTCQX market on Thursday, April 15 (US time), under the stock code OTCQX:FYIRF, after its application to OTC Markets was accepted. Click here
  • Aeris Resources Ltd’s (ASX:AIS) joint venture partner Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) has begun diamond drilling at the Canbelego Copper Project in central New South Wales, in proximity to Aeris's Tritton operations. Click here
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (LON:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) is poised to supply the global phytocannabinoid-derived medicines market with its portfolio of established and upcoming products through its worldwide distribution footprint and expanding patient base. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Latest news "Companies"

