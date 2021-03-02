Log in
Proactive news headlines including Energy Fuels, Tartisan Nickel Corp, Medexus Pharmaceuticals and Falcon Gold

03/02/2021 | 02:55pm EST
New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) signs deal with Neo Performance Materials to launch rare earths production program in US and Europe click here

- Tartisan Nickel Corp (CSE:TN) (OTCMKTS:TTSRF) (FRA:8TA) poised for geophysical survey at flagship Kenbridge nickel-copper-cobalt project click here

- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) says it received 'positive' results from its Maximum Tolerated Dosage study of AME-1 click here

- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) (FRA:P731) doubles fiscal 3Q revenue to record C$31.5M click here

- Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) announces five year contract with the US Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs for its cancer bone pain drug click here

- Delta 9 Cannabis  Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) (FRA:V5D1) achieves final services milestone in support of partner F1NE Cannabis Cultivation’s micro cultivation licenses click here

- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) looks ahead to "rapid growth" following two transformative acquisitions; ends 3Q with $7.6M cash click here

- PlantX Life Inc's (CSE:VEGA) (FRA:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF)  interim unaudited 3Q results show a triple-digit increase in gross revenue click here

- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) on the hunt to uncover more resources as it announces 250,000m drilling plan for its Québec assets click here

- One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCMKTS:OWRDF)  closes oversubscribed financing raising C$2.25 million primarily for Salar del Diablo advancement click here

- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) to add 2,500 more Bitcoin mining rigs and expand operations click here

- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) sees record unaudited revenue in 1Q as it continues to see demand for extraction and distillation services click here

- Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) discovers a new high-grade gold vein at its Central Canada gold mine project in Ontario click here

- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) designs at-home coronavirus PCR saliva test delivering results by smartphone app click here

- HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK) receives $2 million equity investment from Naples, Florida family office click here

- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) starts selling CompuFlo/CathCheck disposables to the Medical University of South Carolina click here

- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) strikes supply agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies for co-developed ultra-sensitive coronavirus detection test click here

- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) says drilling now underway at Reveille silver-copper project in Nevada click here

- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) inks deal to acquire strategic interest in three North American battery metals projects click here

- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) eliminates $650,000 in debt as part of strategic plan to slash costly interest expenses click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) h appoints “seasoned executive” Morio Kurosaki to its board of directors click here

- LexaGene Holdings Inc, (CVE:LXG) (OTCQB:LXXGF) ssays it has received approximately C$3.6M (US$2.9M) in warrant exercises since the start of 2021 click here

- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) says making good progress in its compassionate access study of psilocybin-assisted motivational enhancement therapy click here

- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) (FSE:CT9) files application to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange click here

- Heritage Cannabis  Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) generates FY2020 revenue of $9.3M on third-party contract sales click here

- TechX Technologies  Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B:FF) signs LOI that could lead to potential acquisition of all outstanding share capital of Xport Digital Limited click here

- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29)launches 3D augmented reality ad network to usher in a new generation of ads click here

- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) comments on the status of legislation, Bills C-218 and C-13, to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada click here

- GlobeX Data  Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCQB:SWISF) (FRA:GDT) prepares for global mass market launch of Sekur communications solution in April this year click here

- DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L)  engages leading software engineering firm to develop a version 2.0 of wholly-owned subsidiary, Hashoff's social media CMS product suite click here

- Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) (OTCMKTS:HSEEF) sees net revenue rise 8% in fiscal 2Q, prepares for cannabis beverage launch click here

© GlobeNewswire 2021
03:19pU.S. Senate confirms Raimondo to head Commerce Department
RE
03:19pELORO RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - ELO
AQ
03:18pU.S. Travel Lauds Confirmation of Raimondo
PU
03:18pWARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION COMPANY  : Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option
PR
03:16pNEOENERGIA S A  : The CEO of Neoenergia, Mario Ruiz-Tagle, highlighted this Tuesday (2.3) the company's strong c...
PU
03:16pRFA Welcomes RFS Integrity Provisions in CLEAN Future Act
PU
03:14pStocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields
RE
03:13pSTEVEN MADDEN, LTD.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pStocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields
RE
03:10pUPDATE – Grupo TMM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
GL
