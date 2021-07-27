Log in
Proactive news headlines including FSD Pharma, Western Magnesium, DGTL Holdings and Exro Technologies

07/27/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Arizona Silver Exploration adds more claims around Perry vein after recent high-grade gold and silver intercepts click here
  • Marvel completes heliborne survey on Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec City  click here
  • Logiq raises C$6.5 million as part of its initial public offering after overallotment option exercised  click here
  • FSD Pharma appoints Anthony Durkacz as its new interim chief executive officer click here
  • Camino Minerals says Los Chapitos copper project's local community in Peru receiving COVID-19 vaccinations  click here
  • NEXE Innovations unveils premium compostable espresso pods  click here
  • Adcore appoints business leader Oded Orgil as an independent company director  click here
  • PowerTap acquires 49% of green hydrogen technology company AES-100  click here
  • Western Magnesium moves closer to testing phase as commercialized pilot plant undergoes final build out  click here
  • DGTL Holdings Inc says subsidiary Hashoff strikes social media content services contract with fast-growing cryptocurrency trading platform  click here
  • Exro Technologies Inc chooses Mesa, Arizona as its US headquarters to advance next-generation electric vehicles and batteries  click here
  • FOBI AI inks letter of intent to acquire US online coupon and advertising platform Qples  click here
  • Else Nutrition launches plant-based cereals line for babies six months and older  click here
  • BetterLife Pharma Inc unit gets the nod to conduct coronavirus randomized placebo-controlled trial with Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile  click here
  • First Mining Gold Corp extends drilling program at its Pickle Crow gold project  click here
  • Endexx Corp and DJ Khaled’s BLESSWELL signals strong promise in CBD wellness sector within months of debut  click here
  • C3 Metals reports more encouraging drill results from Montaña de Cobre zone, Jasperoide project in Peru  click here
  • Empower Clinics partners with Save-On-Foods to offer Kai Care COVID-19 test kits in British Columbia  click here
  • Soma Gold updates on progress of Fenix portal at Cordero mine; full daily production expected by end of 2021  click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS