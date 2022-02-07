Proactive news headlines including First Graphene, Clean TeQ Water, Australian Gold and Copper and Kingston Resources

Sydney, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) aims to deliver a significant multiple increase in sales in 2022 under its re-focused commercial strategy. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has maintained its 'buy' valuation from Pitt Street Research, with the 12-month share price target also remaining at A$1.83 per share. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has intercepted encouraging zones of sulphides within quartz veining in Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) exploration drilling of Carlisle Reef at the Moorefield Project in New South Wales. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has kicked off an initial 15,000-metre exploration drilling program at its recently-acquired Mineral Hill Project in New South Wales. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has delivered further high-grade gold results from an infill drilling program completed at Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) Deposit, part of the 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) recently commenced exploring for copper and gold mineralisation at its Mt Isa East Project in northwest Queensland, where it reports recent "encouraging” assay results from follow up reconnaissance rock chip geochemical sampling. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has appointed Nick Main as the company’s new chief security officer (CSO). Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has banked C$700,000 after selling its Arakaka Gold Project to Virgin Gold Corporation in a deal worth up to C$4.75 million. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has kickstarted drilling on the high-grade Kalitan Feeder Zone at the world-class Earaheady Base Metals Project in Western Australia. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) is trading higher after receiving strong results of up to 20 metres at 4.66 g/t gold within 36 metres at 2.69 g/t from 12 metres at Circle Valley Project in the Albany-Fraser Mobile Belt of Western Australia. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has successfully completed its one for 10 Loyalty (Bonus) Option Offer to shareholders. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has bolstered the expertise of its board with the appointment of Rachel Rees as a non-executive director, effective as of Saturday, February 5. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has set drills to targets as it begins 7,000 metres of dual auger drilling at the Korhogo Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, targeting high-priority structural and geochemical targets identified through previous work programs. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has consolidated all surrounding claims at its 100%-owned newly-acquired Graphic Lake Project in an emerging lithium province in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has kicked off its inaugural winter drilling program at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, as it seeks to add to the project’s considerable gold bounty. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary nWay has released an International Olympic Committee (IOC)-licensed game to accompany the Winter Olympics underway in Beijing. Click here

