Proactive news headlines including Flynn Gold, Global Energy Ventures, MMJ Group Holdings and Australian Potash

Sydney, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) Ltd has intersected visible gold in first assays from diamond drilling at Brilliant Prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Province Resources Ltd and Total Eren to support a technical and commercial feasibility study on the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project. Click here

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has completed a US$1 million investment in Brainworks Foundry Inc, an integrated digital health and pathology company operating in the United States. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has tabled its FY21 report, reflecting on regulatory and commercial achievements as it works to develop an analgesic for the most common form of arthritis. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) saw its high conviction BUY recommendation re-iterated by Shaw and Partners with the wealth manager’s investment thesis predicated on solid Lake Wells financials backed by a high-quality resource and a risk-averse approach from management. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has emerged from a challenging year, delivering solid achievements and positioning well to build on its successes. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has engaged leading North American preclinical contract research organisation (CRO) Calvert Labs to conduct a range of preclinical and animal pharmacokinetic, bioavailability and toxicology studies to help rapidly optimise Emyria’s novel, synthetic cannabinoid drug platform. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has been granted a trading halt pending the announcement of exploration results from the company’s Hook Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) completed around 17% of Abra Base Metals Project construction during the 2021 financial year, including mine box-cut ground support works to the portal excavation stage and the installation of 200 rooms and other ancillary buildings to complete the 280-room Abra mine village. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) could be sitting on a world-class rubidium resource after identifying an initial exploration target within the Niobe prospect at Windimurra Project in Western Australia. Click here

Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP), a medical device company, has revealed its financial results for the full year ending June 30, 2021, highlighting an improvement in revenue performance over FY2021 compared to FY2020. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) continues to uncover exploration upside at the Mauretania project within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), with a drone magnetics survey and drilling campaign hinting at further gold mineralisation. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has enhanced the skillset of its board adding operational expertise and invaluable in-field knowledge through the appointment of William Scott as a non-executive director, effective September 1, 2021. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has welcomed the dosing schedule for the third monotherapy cohort of its phase-1 trial of the immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx on three patients. Click here

