Proactive news headlines including Flynn Gold, Global Energy Ventures, MMJ Group Holdings and Australian Potash

08/27/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Sydney, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) Ltd has intersected visible gold in first assays from diamond drilling at Brilliant Prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania. Click here
  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Province Resources Ltd and Total Eren to support a technical and commercial feasibility study on the export of green hydrogen from the HyEnergy Project. Click here
  • MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has completed a US$1 million investment in Brainworks Foundry Inc, an integrated digital health and pathology company operating in the United States. Click here
  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has tabled its FY21 report, reflecting on regulatory and commercial achievements as it works to develop an analgesic for the most common form of arthritis. Click here
  • Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) saw its high conviction BUY recommendation re-iterated by Shaw and Partners with the wealth manager’s investment thesis predicated on solid Lake Wells financials backed by a high-quality resource and a risk-averse approach from management. Click here
  • CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has emerged from a challenging year, delivering solid achievements and positioning well to build on its successes. Click here
  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has engaged leading North American preclinical contract research organisation (CRO) Calvert Labs to conduct a range of preclinical and animal pharmacokinetic, bioavailability and toxicology studies to help rapidly optimise Emyria’s novel, synthetic cannabinoid drug platform. Click here
  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has been granted a trading halt pending the announcement of exploration results from the company’s Hook Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here
  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) completed around 17% of Abra Base Metals Project construction during the 2021 financial year, including mine box-cut ground support works to the portal excavation stage and the installation of 200 rooms and other ancillary buildings to complete the 280-room Abra mine village. Click here
  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) could be sitting on a world-class rubidium resource after identifying an initial exploration target within the Niobe prospect at Windimurra Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP), a medical device company, has revealed its financial results for the full year ending June 30, 2021, highlighting an improvement in revenue performance over FY2021 compared to FY2020. Click here
  • Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) continues to uncover exploration upside at the Mauretania project within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), with a drone magnetics survey and drilling campaign hinting at further gold mineralisation. Click here
  • Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has enhanced the skillset of its board adding operational expertise and invaluable in-field knowledge through the appointment of William Scott as a non-executive director, effective September 1, 2021. Click here
  • Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has welcomed the dosing schedule for the third monotherapy cohort of its phase-1 trial of the immunotherapy PD1-Vaxx on three patients. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


