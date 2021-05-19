Log in
Proactive news headlines including GTI Resources, Cyclone Metals, Danakali, Mako Gold and Legend Mining

05/19/2021 | 02:25am EDT
Sydney, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has received binding commitments for a single tranche placement to raise $5.5 million at a price of 8 cents per share. Click here
  • GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has logged historic uranium results from the Henry Mountains Uranium & Vanadium Project in Utah, USA, ahead of a surface drilling program scheduled for July. Click here
  • Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) is ready to get the reverse circulation (RC) drill spinning at the recently acquired Southern Star Gold Project and surrounding prospects, with a rig scheduled for mobilisation to the site on June 1, 2021. Click here
  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is expanding drilling and testing beyond what is required for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) at the flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, amidst strong demand for its high purity, sustainably produced product. Click here
  • Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) intends to move quickly to explore for high-value rare earths after being granted two exploration licences over the Dogger and Sebastian Projects in Western Australia’s Carnarvon Basin. Click here
  • Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) (FRA:SO3) has issued instructions to WEC Projects in South Africa to complete the reverse osmosis (RO) plant manufacturing and function testing ready for shipment to the company’s Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea.  Click here
  • Mako Gold Ltd's (ASX:MKG) assays have extended the Gogbala gold mineralised trend to more than 7 kilometres within the flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire with the best result of 5 metres at 3.28 g/t gold from 91 metres, including 1-metre at 10.74 g/t.  Click here
  • Delta Drone International Ltd (ASX:DLT) has signed its first customer contract in South Africa with Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a subsidiary of Anglo-American, for its patented SafeAir drone parachute technology. Click here
  • Agrimin Limited (ASX:AMN) has signed a binding offtake agreement with Sinochem Fertilizer Macao Limited for the annual supply of 150,000 tonnes of sulphate of potash (SOP) produced from the Mackay Potash Project for sale and distribution in China. Click here
  • Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) major step-out drilling has delivered massive sulphides at its Mawson project and secured a price target of $0.30 cents/share from Euroz Hartleys analyst Jon Bishop. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


