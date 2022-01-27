Proactive news headlines including Genprex, East Side Games, NEXE Innovations, Think Research and Predictive Oncology

New York , Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Genprex says preclinical data shows potential for ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System in treating colon cancer click here
- Royal Wins seeing strong growth for its Kash Karnival app; install rate, active users increasing click here
- Logiq completes separation of AppLogiq and DataLogiq into two publicly traded companies click here
- Global Energy Metals closes Rana nickel royalty sale to Electric Royalties; provides Lovelock drilling update click here
- Todos Medical says endpoints met in Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized coronavirus patients click here
- East Side Games announces worldwide launch of The Office sitcom-inspired game click here
- Progressive Planet engages PyroGenesis Canada to determine feasibility of producing post-consumer glass nanoparticles click here
- Electric Royalties closes previously announced Rana nickel 1% NSR acquisition click here
- CleanSpark establishes scholarship at Gwinnett Technical College as part of community commitment click here
- ImagineAR partners with Pittsburgh Riverhounds soccer club to support augmented reality activations click here
- BlueRush inks C$850K services contract to boost US alternative lender’s digital transformation click here
- Aftermath Silver reports that drill program at Berenguela project in Peru is 'progressing well' click here
- Think Research extends its COVID-19 virtual education program for healthcare professionals click here
- NEXE Innovations completes acquisition of 54,000 square-foot industrial facility in Windsor, Ontario click here
- Crypto custody firm Fireblocks valued at US$8bn following US$550mln funding click here
- Trust Stamp wins approval for Nasdaq listing click here
- Harbor Custom Development enters into preliminary commitment for $15,715,000 in construction financing with Marquee Funding Group click here
- Sassy Resources says it has identified a new gold trend in Newfoundland's Gander gold belt click here
- Keywords Studios still worth buying for exposure to attractive gaming industry, says Shore Cap click here
- Contakt World maybe involved in contact tracing but it is looking to evolve beyond the pandemic boost click here
- Star Royalties acquires 2.5% gross revenue royalty on MOBISMART Mobile Off-Grid Power & Storage Inc for C$300,000 cash click here
- Arrow Exploration has issued an operational update and outlined the near-term plans for its Colombian and Canadian assets click here
- ElectraMeccanica announces the retirement of co-founder Henry Reisner click here
- Orgenesis achieves latest milestone in its collaboration with Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús in Madrid click here
- Tesla expects to ramp up deliveries in 2022 despite continuing supply chain obstacles click here
- Nextech AR launches ARitize 3D SaaS platform on Shopify app click here
- Predictive Oncology set to market its flagship artificial intelligence drug discovery platform click here
- GameSquare Esports says Complexity Gaming signs sponsorship deal with NFT platform ARterra Labs click here
- Numinus Wellness research facility licensed by Health Canada to supply psilocybin mushrooms click here
- HighGold Mining kicks off 8,000-metre Phase 2 drill program at the Munro-Croseus project in Ontario click here
- Bragg Gaming says its new game development studio Atomic Slot Lab launches debut title Egyptian Magic click here
- American Manganese hires UK-based consultant Minviro for life cycle assessment of its RecycLiCo process click here
- Wellbeing says its subsidiary KGK Science partners with Nova Mentis for developing psychedelic drug portfolio click here
- Golden Minerals pleased with new drill results from Phase 2 program at its Yoquivo gold-silver project in Mexico click here
- ESE to produce Ultraliga Teamfight Tactics Arcane regional esports league final click here
- Else Nutrition kicks off sales of its child nutrition products on Walmart.com click here
- Cabral Gold identifies third gold-in-oxide blanket at Cuiú Cuiú project with drilling click here
- Southern Energy announces spudding of its three well drilling program in the Gwinville gas field in Mississippi click here
- NorthWest Copper says it is excited about more drilling this year at East Niv after 'excellent' assays from 2021 program click here
