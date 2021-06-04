Log in
Proactive news headlines including GreenBank Capital, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Predictive AI and the Valens Company

06/04/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
New York , June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • GreenBank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC) (OTCPINK:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) wins ‘Most Innovative Global Merchant Bank’ in Canada award from CFI.co click here
  • GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) set to kick off 2021 exploration at its Gold Drop property in British Columbia click here
  • Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) subsidiary Alternative Laboratories adds $2M in backlog nutritionals orders click here
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) presents Phase 1 study data of uliledlimab and atezolizumab at American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting click here
  • Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCPINK:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) formalizes ThermalPass relationship with Commersive Solutions click here
  • Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) closes $15.2M acquisition of Xcite Interactive; plans integration of XEO fan engagement platform click here
  • The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) increases its addressable market in Canada with launch of several new products click here
  • BMEX Gold Inc (CVE:BMEX) (FRA:8M0) (OTCQB:MRIRF) shareholders approve all agenda items and appoint Wanda Cutler as new board director click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
