Proactive news headlines including Ion Energy, Altamira Gold, BioHarvest Sciences and Melkior Resources

05/12/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Ion Energy Ltd (CVE:ION) (OTCQB:IONGF) (FRA:5YB) poised to start drilling and for more geophysics at flagship Mongolia project in coming quarter click here
  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) breaks ground on its US car manufacturing plant in Mesa, Arizona click here
  • Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) posts financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 click here 
  • Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (FRA:T6UP) (OTCPINKEQTRF) raises additional $1,104,490 from warrant exercises; launches 3D IP survey at the Apiacas Project click here
  • Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF)  increases referral partnership network with the addition of 15 vehicle lending firms click here
  • BioHarvest Sciences  Inc (CSE:BHSC) (FRA:8MV) launches direct-to-consumer sales of its flagship product VINIA in the US via its website click here
  • PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) (OTCPINK:PSYBF) files provisional patent for producing psilocybin with the US Patent and Trademark Office click here
  • BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (FRA:2P4) says first quarter revenue increased by 33% driven by strong sales of antibodies and its NGAL test click here
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) set to offer 31 additional products to consumers in Saskatchewan click here
  • Melkior Resources  Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) reports renewed drill permit for Carscallen Gold project as it announces final drill results click here
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) (FRA:6ZY) says it's fully funded well into 2024; lays out plans for Zygel RECONNECT trial for Fragile X patients click here
  • Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) to acquire Reno-based Spin Games for US$30M to accelerate its US rollout click here
  • Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) says results from first 2021 Parbec hole supports 1993 result click here
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) announces appointment of Tiffiany Moehring as its head of Corporate Communications click here
  • Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) delivers $2.4M profit on $20.7M in sales in its first quarter as a standalone company click here
  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) kicks off 2021 fieldwork at Champagne project in Idaho click here
  • Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) says Kyle McCollum has accepted the role as the company's chief financial officer click here
  • HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) re-ignites international sales with a $216,000 order from Dubaire-ignites international sales with a $216,000 order from Dubai click here
  • Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to acquire Xcite Interactive and expand reach into television and streaming click here
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:BTHCF) reports findings from Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 coronavirus trial may be positive for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) study click here
  • VolitionRx Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) unveils robust balance sheet, progression of its Nu.Q products ahead of US launch in 1Q update unveils robust balance sheet, progression of its Nu.Q products ahead of US launch in 1Q update click here
  • QC Copper and Gold  Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) reports latest drill results from Opemiska ahead of resource estimate click here
  • FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) launches brand partnership with Cash Live click here
  • Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) hails drone survey results at Majuba Hill, which further underscore copper project's potential click here
  • Jack Nathan Medical Corp (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF)  announces the opening of three new locations in Walmart Canada Supercentres in Western Canada click here
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) begins commercial metal powder production after successful test run click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
