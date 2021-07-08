Proactive news headlines including K2fly, KneoMedia, Red River Resources and Bellevue Gold

Sydney, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) had another record invoicing quarter, raising invoices for A$2.54 million in the June quarter, up 34% from A$1.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. Click here

KneoMedia Ltd (ASX:KNM) (OTCMKTS:KNEOF) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX ahead of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) (FRA:R1R) has hit multiple high-grade gold-antimony intersections at its Hillgrove Gold Project in New South Wales during an 11-hole follow-up drilling program at the Eleanora-Garibaldi prospect. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) (OTCMKTS:BELGF) has expanded total resources to 3 million ounces at 9.9 g/t, further enhancing the already strong viability of its namesake project in Western Australia. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:TEM) (FRA:LIF) geologists have mapped outcrops of substantial iron-rich geological units during the recent reconnaissance fieldwork at the Euro Project in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has increased the footprint at Chinook zinc-lead discovery of the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia by 125% to 3 kilometres by 1.8 kilometres during a 30,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (FSE:8F3) has constructed the necessary production facilities for the Jewell Well operation, an oil and gas asset within Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) and joint venture partner Torque Metals Ltd (ASX:TOR) have received gravity geophysics data from SensOre Ltd highlighting the gold potential of the Maynard’s Dam Prospect. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has tenement applications in place for three large exploration licences covering 950 square kilometres at Ballinue Project on highly prospective ground in the West Yilgarn Nickel-Copper-PGE Province of Western Australia. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise $10 million before costs and is now fully funded to deliver an accelerated exploration program as part of its growth strategy at the flagship Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has intersected prospective lithology and anomalous pathfinder elements in its maiden drilling program at Paterson Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) has updated the market on its 3,400-metre diamond drilling campaign across the Tabakorole Gold Project in Southern Mali. Click here

Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) subsidiary VSPC Ltd has dispatched its second-generation lithium manganese ferro phosphate (LMFP) cathode power to potential customers after meeting industry performance and physical property specifications. Click here

Alkane Resources Ltd's (ASX:ALK) (OTCMKTS:ALKEF) (FRA:AK7) Tomingley Gold Operations in central New South Wales have exceeded production guidance for the 2021 financial year. Click here

DGO Gold Ltd‘s (ASX:DGO) maiden diamond drilling at Yerrida in Western Australia’s Mid-West has intersected more than 30 metres of strong sulphide mineralisation within the target zone. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com