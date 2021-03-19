Proactive news headlines including Karora Resources, Bragg Gaming Group, Empower Clinics and Naturally Splendid Enterprises

New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) posts record net earnings for 2020, beats annual all-in-sustaining-cost guidance click here

- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) brings in further C$612,865 cash from warrant exercise click here

- Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) says subsidiary ORYX Gaming has entered Swiss market by going live with Grand Casino Luzern’s online brand click here

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) stakes the Black Diablo property in Nevada click here

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) nets $12 million from warrant exercise, reveals expansion plans for KAI Medical Laboratory and Ontario clinics click here

- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) announces positive results in pre-clinical study of psilocybin to treat mild traumatic brain injury in mice click here

- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) hires tech entrepreneur Sefton Fincham as its new president click here

- Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) reveals new drill results from Central Canada Gold Mine showing strong mineralization click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) sees its 4Q 2020 revenue climb 298% on increased aerospace and government business click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com