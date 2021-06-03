Proactive news headlines including Kintara Therapeutics, NEXE Innovations, LexaGene Holdings and Mindset Pharma
06/03/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) (FRA:3DM) enrolls last patient in Phase 2 VAL-083 trial for glioblastoma multiforme click here
NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) (FRA:NX5) says its Xoma Superfoods product line now available on Amazon in US and Canada click here
LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) (FRA:5XS2) in partnership to develop new diagnostics tests for companion animals click here
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) reports more Parbec drill assays, including 7m at 7.11 g/t gold click here
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) expands Ifenprodil research to pancreatic cancer in new clinical stud click here
HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) launches Private Label division with US grocery retailer deal click here
Pacific Empire Minerals Corp (CVE:PEMC) (OTCQB:PEMSF) (FRA:1YK) closes second tranche of private placement units click here
NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (NEO:NTAR) (FRA:N29) unveils EdTechx virtual education platform created with Microsoft Azure click here
Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) contracts ad agency to build brand and marketing strategy click here
Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL) (OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1) brings in C$1,259,250 gross from early exercise of warrants click here
Mindset Pharma Inc (CSE:MSET) (OTCQB:MSSTF) (FRA:9DF) selects next-generation psychedelic compound MSP-1014 as its lead clinical candidate click here
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) expands agreement with Pioneer Power Solutions, joins industry grouping click here
Fobi AI Inc's (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) name change from Loop Insights approved by TSX Venture Exchange click here
Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) (OTCMKTS:LSANF) (FRA:L41A) closes US$5M convertible debenture investment from Queen's Road Capital click here
Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCPINK:NNOMF) (FRA:LBMB) strengthens relationship with giant Johnson Matthey with joint development deal click here
FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9) appoints Adnan Bashir as an independent company director click here
Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7)closes $2.2 million Gander Gold financing click here
DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) partners with video content producer Shuttlerock ahead of Hashoff 2.0 launch on social media click here
Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCQX:GTABF) delivers more high-grade gold intercepts on two-year anniversary of landmark LP Fault discovery click here
The Parent Company's (NEO:GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF) social equity fund invests in Josephine & Billie’s, a cannabis retailer bringing back the 'tea pad' with a focus on women of color click here
Goldseek Resources Inc (CSE:GSK) (FRA:4KG) (OTCMKTS:GSKKF) kicks off exploration at four targets at Val D’Or North project, Quebec click here
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) inks LOI for Canadian manufacturing and distribution rights to Flexitarian Foods’ plant-based products click here
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII) strikes partnership with ATP Nutrition to distribute Stargus Biofungicide on Canadian broad-acre crops click here
Albert Labs going public soon as ME Resource Corp (CSE:MEC) (OTC:MEEXF) submits listing statement to the Canadian Stock Exchange click here
PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) partners with MK Cuisine Global to open new 'ghost kitchen' in LA click here
TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) portfolio cryptocurrency exchange company Calyxt sees revenue double in May amid active user surge click here
Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) adds surface rights covering 185 hectares at its MG gold deposit in Brazil click here
Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) to acquire Medi + Sure Canada in C$3.5M deal strengthening direct-to-consumer testing offering click here
Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) closes on its acquisition of Helix eSports and ggCircuit click here
Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) set to deploy its Safe Entry Stations at the Italian Contemporary Film Festival click here
Gatling Exploration Inc (CVE:GTR) (OTCQB:GATGF) (FRA:G28A) poised for drilling at Kir Vit prospect in third quarter after receiving permit click here
Predictive AI (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) CEO says ThermalPass has received validation from US schools and hospitals click here
Alternus Energy PLC (NOTC:ALT) buys 60% stake in Netherlands-based clean energy group Unisun Energy Holding B.V click here
