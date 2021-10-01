Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including Lotus Resources, Elementos, Amplia Therapeutics and Auteco Minerals

10/01/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has considerably advanced the Kayelekera Project in Malawi, positioning it to be one of the first projects to recommence uranium production in the future. Click here
  • Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) brought its total gold bounty to more than 740,000 ounces at projects in Brazil and Western Australia with work programs during the 2021 financial year. Click here
  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has had its buy recommendation reiterated by BW Equities as it continues to intersect new zones of near-surface tin mineralisation from diamond drilling at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here
  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has appointed Hamish George of Melbourne-based Bio101 as its chief financial officer with effect from October 1, 2021. Click here
  • Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) made strong progress during FY2021 and is well-funded with more than A$21 million in cash as it drives exploration at the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada. Click here
  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has progressed a partnership with a global leader in the alumina industry to create a market-leading high purity alumina (HPA) business. Click here
  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF, FRA:3PM) is on schedule to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate from testing at its Spanish project later this year despite a challenging year. Click here
  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has thanked outgoing chief executive officer Robert Ryan for his considerable contribution to advancing the Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has announced some key changes to its board just one day after publicising its gold-centric spinout. Click here
  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) CEO and managing director Ignacio Salazar has demonstrated his confidence in the company’s potash strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here
  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) has executed two key logistics contracts to support future production from the Abra Base Metals Project that is under development in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia’s Mid-West. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Latest news "Companies"
03:20aAMDOCS : and Telkom Foundation Give Three Local Schools A Digital Boost The initiative is aimed at encouraging learners to keep up with their schooling in the current difficult circumstances
AQ
03:20aORANO : Acquires Daher's Nuclear Activities in Germany and the United States
BU
03:20aSwedbank Proposes Further Dividend Relating to 2019 and 2020 of SEK7.30 a Share
DJ
03:19aPUMA SE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:19aHORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
03:19aHORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DJ
03:18aADIDAS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:15aMOUNTFORT INVESTMENTS : – Support for Supervisory Board Candidates of IMMOFINANZ
BU
03:14aMorrisons' fate to be decided in $10 billion Saturday shootout
RE
03:12a5GN : Court Approves Convening of Scheme Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
2TotalEnergies : Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Compani..
3China Evergrande : Distressed debt buyers circling Evergrande bonds - F..
4KONE CORPORATION : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Activist investor Elliott owns "significant" stake in Toshiba as review..

HOT NEWS