Proactive news headlines including MMJ Group Holdings, Sipa Resources, American Rare Earths and Greenland Minerals

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has given its tacit agreement to an offer from BevCanna Enterprises Inc to acquire its investee Embark Health. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has secured firm commitments to execute a well-supported $1.5 million share placement to fund its field programs over FY22. Click here

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) shares jumped to their highest point in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, after receiving results described as “exceptional” from battery test-work of its graphite material. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has strengthened its board through the appointment of industry veteran Clarence McAllister as a non-executive director. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has boosted its cash balance by US$19 million after completing the divestment of the historic Siana Gold Project in the Philippines. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has commenced a production-focused diamond drilling program designed to provide the necessary detail to advance its Aurora Tank gold discovery in South Australia to production. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has achieved higher grades of vanadium and iron concentrate in test-work at its flagship Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia, increasing the potential for vanadium resources and higher ferrotitanium co-product grades. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has intersected another broad zone of high-grade, near-surface gold mineralisation at the Skyhawk open pit target of its flagship Marymia Gold Project. Click here

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) early due to heavy oversubscription with more than two weeks left on the original deadline. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX as it prepares to make a capital raising announcement. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has intersected 19 metres at 4.2 g/t gold during a diamond drilling campaign at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has confirmed high grades of uranium and vanadium from its Stage 2 exploration program at the Yellow Cat Project in Grand County, Utah, USA. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX pending high-grade results from aircore drilling at its Marylebone Gold Project in WA. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) continues to deepen its understanding of a large-scale, mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex through exploration at its flagship Yarawindah Brook platinum group element (PGE)-nickel-copper project in Western Australia. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has intersected further high-grade gold that is likely to boost resources thereby supporting the plan to extend mine life and increase the production rate at Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved a key milestone with its moisture-based battery technology producing more than a milliamp of electrical current from humidity in the air. Click here

