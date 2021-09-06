Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including Manchester United, Empower Clinics, PowerTap Hydrogen and Universal Ibogaine

09/06/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Manchester United boosted as Ronaldo shirt sales soar click here
  • Bezos-funded start-up hoping to extend human lifespan to set up in Cambridge – report click here
  • Universal Ibogaine says public listing now earmarked for later this month click here
  • PowerTap Hydrogen Capital hails subsidiary AES' breakthrough, which creates major new potential source of clean energy click here
  • Empower Clinics responds to review request from Health Canada on Kai Care At-Home Covid 19 and Influenza A/B Test kits click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - REPLACEMENT AND RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER (available in Greek)
PU
03:31pSCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB : is carrying out another directed new share issue and will receive approximately MSEK 2.5
AQ
03:29pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ' ceo
AQ
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:18pWyloo Submits Arrangement Agreement to Noront
GL
03:16pBZ FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Kanzhun Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BZ
GL
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.54% to Settle at $72.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
02:53pHUGO BOSS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
02:45pKONGSBERG GRUPPEN : Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program and extra transfer related to employee shareprogram
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
3Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS