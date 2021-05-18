Proactive news headlines including Mountain Valley MD Holdings, Viscount Mining, CytoDyn and Gungnir Resources
05/18/2021 | 07:19pm BST
Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCQB:MVMDF) (FRA:20MP) hails Ivectosol lab study results on COVID-19 variants click here
FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) in licensing deal with Money Line Sports to launch online sports betting portal MoneyLineSports.tv click here
Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) wins two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine click here
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) proposes election of two more nominees at upcoming meeting; unveils board changes click here
Viscount Mining Corp (CVE:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) completes analysis of geophysical and geochemical studies at Silver Cliff property click here
PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) acquires California bodega New Deli in a US$1.6M cash-and-stock deal click here
Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) reveals new Parbec intercept of up to 8.73 grams per ton gold click here
AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) CEO says the firm in ‘solid financial standing’ to move forward rapidly with clinical programs click here
Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) names long-time geologist and industry executive Mac Jackson as technical advisor click here
The Parent Company Corp (The Parent Company) (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) wraps up its first quarter as a public company with US$281M in cash click here
NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (FRA:N29) to buy augmented reality 3D-asset builder Threedy.ai in C$9.5M stock deal click here
Fireweed Zinc (CVE:FWZ) (OTCMKTS:FWEDF) (FRA:20F) announces start of metallurgical and sorting work at Boundary prospect in Yukon click here
Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR) (OTCMKTS:RRDMF) appoints new non-executive chair click here
CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) to send topline results from severe coronavirus trial of leronlimab to regulators in India and the Philippines click here
CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) selected by Canada's Hague, Bern, and Madrid trade commissioners to present virtually on sustainable agriculture click here
HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) sees higher 1Q revenue as consumer e-commerce sales surge click here
Fury Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN)encouraged by drilling at Snake Lake at Eau Claire project, Quebec click here
Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) to monetize non-core graphite royalties for C$2.9M and partner with Electric Royalties click here
Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FRA:2C1) says it's well placed to benefit from big shift to home working click here
Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) closes on nearly $2.3M in financing, including investment by Eric Sprott, for its Gander Gold subsidiary click here
Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) 1Q revenue climbs 39% to $3.2M as Recruiters on Demand activity ramps up click here
Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) (FRA:3D7) added to NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF click here
Arcadia Biosciencesc (NASDAQ:RKDA) (FRA:17DN) reports triple-digit, year-over-year increase in 1Q revenue of 2021 click here
Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) rides on recent acquisitions and existing brand growth to $5.4M in fiscal 3Q revenue click here
Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) enters consumer packaged goods market through integration with The Coupon Bureau click here
Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) poised to begin 2,500 metres of drilling at its Swedish projects click here
American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) strengthens portfolio with South Korean patent for its technology click here
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) is undergoing a 'metamorphosis,' CEO Kent Wilson writes in letter to shareholders click here
