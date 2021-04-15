Log in
Proactive news headlines including New Pacific Metals, Karora Resources, The Valens Company and Progressive Planet Solutions

04/15/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUAG) (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) (FRA:3N7A)upgraded to ‘Buy’ at Roth Capital
  • Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) delivers consistent 1Q gold production of nearly 25,000 ounces from its Western Australia operations
  • Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (CVE:PLAN) expands processing capability to keep up with a spike in demand and purchase orders
  • Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSE:CNT) provides update on plan to spin out the Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project
  • Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) nabs powerful new diamond drill rig to support ongoing operations at its Farellon copper-gold project in Chile
  • The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) overcomes coronavirus restrictions to post fiscal Q1 revenue bump
  • Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) reveals notable developments on its Australian and Brazilian royalty interests
  • Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) identifies new high-grade gold zone at the MG deposit on its flagship Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil
  • Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) wins US patent for therapeutic THC-derived prodrug
  • NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) forms partnership with full-service Amazon agency Orca Pacific

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
