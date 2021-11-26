Log in
Proactive news headlines including Numinus Wellness, Bragg Gaming Group, Soma Gold, TNR Gold, and Boosh

11/26/2021
New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Numinus Wellness receives conditional approval for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
  • Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX iGaming unit launches newly-licensed JACKS.NL in the Netherlands
  • Soma Gold eyes further 'significant' improvements at its Cordero mine as it posts third quarter results
  • TNR Gold arranges non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million company units to raise up to C$250,000
  • Boosh says over 8,000 consumers and investors attended its sponsored Planted Expo in Vancouver

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



