Proactive news headlines including Pan Asia Metals, AVZ Minerals, Emyria, Firefinch and Buru Energy

03/29/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Sydney, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has intersected near-surface tungsten mineralisation with good grades over robust widths while drilling at Than Pho West (TPW) prospect within the Khao Soon Tungsten Project (KSTP) in southern Thailand. Click here
  • AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has signed a binding offtake agreement for the sale of tin concentrate from the Manono Project in the DRC to Kalon Resources Limited, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Noble Group Holdings Limited. Click here
  • Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) is higher after accepting an offer for the award of bid block L20-1 in the onshore Carnarvon Basin, an area with highly prospective with geology and play types complimentary to its existing assets in the area. Click here 
  • West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has been as much as 58% higher after having the path towards production this year at the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa cleared by the reinstatement of the Environmental Authorisation (EA). Click here 
  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) (OTCMKTS:CNGGF) (FRA:CVJ) have entered into a collaboration agreement to seek the accelerated registration of a unique, low-dose, CBD-only capsule with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Click here
  • Firefinch Ltd's (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) latest drilling from Viper Deposit within the Morila Gold Project in Mali has delivered high-grade gold, with a resource estimation update underway and increases in size and confidence expected. Click here

About Proactive  ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


