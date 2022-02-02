Proactive news headlines including PayPal, Lifeist Wellness, Altamira Gold, TRACON, Delta 9 Cannabis and American Manganese
02/02/2022 | 01:43pm EST
New York , Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Heritage Cannabis CEO says 'strong positive response' to products will drive sales and growth in 2022 click here
Cabral Gold says trenching extends Machichie mineralized zones and returns impressive gold assay results at Cuiú Cuiú in Brazil click here
Viscount Mining announces results of its exploration drill targets on Passiflora in Colorado click here
World Copper expects Escalones PEA in the 'near future' as it issues one year anniversary update click here
ElectraMeccanica to begin delivery of SOLO Cargo EV to fleet and commercial customers in 2Q 2022 click here
Marble Financial inks licensing agreement with 8Twelve Financial Technologies for its Connect API and Inverite open-banking software click here
Blue Sky Uranium discovers additional uranium-vanadium from step-out drilling at Ivana Deposit in Argentina click here
My Size announces appointment of Javier Brandwain as its first-ever chief commercial officer to accelerate revenue growth click here
Nextech AR launches beta version of metaverse app ARitize Maps click here
Lifeist Wellness sharpens focus on business-to-business recreational cannabis and nutraceuticals click here
Universal Ibogaine kicks off development plans for its Kelburn facility in Manitoba, Canada click here
Hapbee Technologies Inc partners with Strava, one of the world’s most engaged community of athletes to host a sponsored challenge click here
TRACON says National Cancer Institute initiates randomized Phase 2 trial of TRC102 for stage III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer click here
Altamira Gold says first three holes at Santa Helena copper-gold project have hit porphyry style mineralization click here
Wellbeing Digital Sciences says its subsidiary KGK Science expects significant growth in 2022 click here
Hawkmoon Resources says its common shares have been approved to commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market click here
Empower Clinics appoints Dr Tyler Coupal as its first British Columbia Medical Director click here
Group Eleven Resources kicks off drilling at Stonepark project as it plans hole at its Tullacondra prospect, Ireland click here
FansUnite says its American Affiliate division now active in Louisiana sports betting market click here
Bragg Gaming appoints accomplished iGaming executive Lara Falzon to the new position of president and chief operating officer click here
American Manganese poised to add China to its global patent portfolio click here
Else says KeHE to expand distribution of Else Kids Nutrition product line with four new flavors to potentially 30,000 stores click here
i-80 Gold hails more positive drill results from South Pacific Zone at its Granite Creek project, Nevada click here
Canntab Therapeutics closes non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $1,312,000 click here
Delta 9 Cannabis enters into binding commitment letter with connectFirst Credit Union Ltd for $32 million in credit facilities click here
Alphabet stock split, strong ad trends should boost sentiment, says Canaccord analysts click here
PayPal retains 'Buy' rating from Canaccord Genuity following fourth quarter results click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.