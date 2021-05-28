Log in
Proactive news headlines including Peninsula Energy, Andromeda Metals, Ora Banda Mining and Buru Energy

05/28/2021 | 02:57am EDT
Sydney, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) and Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) are advancing a joint bid to acquire North American Lithium (NAL) via subsidiary Sayona Québec (Piedmont 25% and Sayona 75%). Click here
  • KneoMedia Ltd (ASX:KNM) (OTCMKTS:KNEOF) has secured the first 100 Seat Licences for its KneoWorld Career Technology Education (CTE) program for phase-1 deployment by the Albany School District in New York State. Click here
  • Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) (OTCMKTS:PENMF) (FRA:P1M) has received commitments from institutional and high net worth investors for A$13.4 million through a share placement at 15 cents per share. Click here
  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has signed an MoU with AEM Technologies Inc to explore a joint technical and commercial development under which the company can access AEM’s patented process to construct a facility to produce high purity alumina (HPA) using ADN kaolin. Click here
  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has received further broad, high-grade results in resource extension and infill diamond drilling at Golden Eagle deposit within the wider Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia, supporting pre-mining expectations and providing important information into remodelling the Southern Mining Area. Click here
  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VIE:ELI) has received the all-clear to finalise a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Wolfsberg Lithium Project in the heart of Europe following the settlement of a legal dispute. Click here
  • Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) has taken another step towards its 2021 exploration program at the Canning Basin Joint Venture with Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) (FRA:ORL) with mobilisation of the Ensign 963 drilling rig underway. Click here
  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has successfully completed its third aircore drilling program of 135 holes for 7,432 metres at the Kookynie Gold Project 60 kilometres south of Leonora in the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here
  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) (FRA:45A) has completed 27 holes for 3,121 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling within its 100%-owned Karonie Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) (FRA:R8L) has executed a term sheet with European investment company, JES Green Investments Ltd for a US$8.5 million debt facility. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS