Proactive news headlines including Pental Ltd, Lithium Power International, Orion Minerals and Aldoro Resources

Sydney, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) has looked to the future at its annual general meeting, signalling to investors it expects to deliver on five key priorities through FY22. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has begun exploration at Blackwood Lithium Prospect within the Greenbushes area of Western Australia with a drone-supported magnetic survey designed to provide the highest possible detail of the structural architecture of the Donnybrook Shear Zone (DSZ). Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has commenced discussions to collaborate with the Central Energy Corporation (CENEC) to include its flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Project into CENEC’s Prieska Power Reserve Project in South Africa. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has collected 275 rock chip samples along the Fairway Corridor target at the Windimurra Igneous Complex in WA. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX), a biotech company developing new treatments for cancer and fibrosis, has conducted successful Phase 1 clinical trials for its Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitor AMP945. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has entered into a binding agreement with US-based Quintana MH Holding Co. LLC to acquire a 100% interest in the operating Mineral Hill Mine, 65 kilometres north of Condobolin in western New South Wales. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has made another major discovery in Ecuador, at Bramaderos Project in the country's south, with the first exploratory hole at the new Alba target striking 111 metres at 2.3 g/t gold, including 7.2 metres at 26.88 g/t as well as 1.2 metres at 87.7 g/t. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has observed stringer style copper sulphide mineralisation from initial visual observations of diamond drill cores recently completed at the Amaryllis gold-copper-silver prospect. Click here

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has returned high-grade zones of tin-tungsten mineralisation, including a 93-metre intersection, from its new drill program at Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in northwest Tasmania. Click here

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE)’s geologists have confirmed observation of visible copper mineralisation in drill core from the Nyungu Central and East copper-cobalt deposits at Lumwana West Project in Zambia, offering an opportunity to potentially increase the Nyungu mineral resource. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is teaming up with envirotech organisation CRC CARE to research and develop emission reduction technologies using halloysite mineral from the Cloud Nine deposit in WA. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has acquired three licence applications in Serbia – Jadar North, Petlovaca and Ljig - that are considered prospective for lithium-borate mineralisation. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has set up an incorporated subsidiary Infinity GreenTech Pty Ltd to commercialise a new low-carbon lithium hard rock processing technique. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has introduced a major new shareholder to its register. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF)’s exploration momentum is continuing at Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, with 30 diamond holes planned in an inaugural winter season drill program potentially starting in February 2022. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has boosted its cash balance by $570,000 through a share purchase plan (SPP) that closed on Monday, November 15, 2021. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has added respected scientist Dr Christian Reiter to its R&D Department as senior principal research scientist. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG)'s revenue forecast has been buoyed by two supply agreements into Japan and North America and a strong projected price on the commodity. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) is honing in on a series of lead-zinc exploration targets at the Arunta Project’s Box Hole prospect thanks to a research study backed by Australia’s national science agency. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL)’s proof-of-concept drilling campaign at its Clayton North Project in the US has confirmed anomalous lithium results from surface soil sampling, intersecting fine-grained siltsone and claystone – the preferred lithological host for lithium – at 24.4 metres depth. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) continues to improve the outlook of Harbour View deposit within the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) of its greater Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) through results of up to 9.2 g/t gold and 7.2% copper. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has further bolstered its patent portfolio with a second US patent for its AD-214 treatment from the company’s flagship i-body platform, granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) flagship Mawson nickel-copper-cobalt prospect intrusion has been extended to the northeast, intersecting mineralised intrusion as well as defining the architecture of the Mawson intrusion in relation to the country rock. Click here

Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has improved its understanding of mineralisation at its wholly-owned Karonie Gold Project in Western Australia with a high-resolution magnetic survey, discovering multiple prospective targets including more than 10 kilometres of potential strike at the new Karonie East target. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com