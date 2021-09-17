Proactive news headlines including Perpetual Resources, West Wits Mining, K2fly and Greenland Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has been described as a “low-risk mineral project with outstanding financial returns” by Evolution Capital Advisors, given the booming demand and finite resource of silica. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI)’s application to begin the process of obtaining a new prospecting right at its Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa has now been formally accepted by the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy (DMRE). Click here

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) and Newmont Corporation have extended their Resource Governance SaaS contract for five more years, with the extension having a Total Contract Value (TCV) of $1.3 million. Click here

Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG, OTC:GDLNF) is a step closer to completing its white paper report on the Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project in Greenland after a public consultation. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL)’s offtake partner Glencore has booked the bulk carrier MV Bison to perform the maiden voyage of lump material from the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) made strong progress during the 2021 financial year and is well-funded to drive exploration and development at its flagship graphite project in southern Madagascar. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) looks forward to progressing its two gold projects within the Siguiri Basin in Northeast Guinea, West Africa, as it enters the new financial year debt-free. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) is planning high impact drilling at Kiola Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW after a 3D MIMDAS geophysical model identified new copper-gold drill targets. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV)’s pilot C-H2 vessel development initiative, renewable energy development ambitions and its MOU with HyEnergy and ILF is evidence that the company is leading the development and is the partner of choice for maritime transport of hydrogen, according to PAC Partners. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has increased its European market presence by launching a new eCommerce channel and marketing campaign. Click here

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has completed its first commercial shipment from Riley Iron Ore Mine in northwest Tasmania and will receive approximately A$5.1 million in the next two weeks. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW) is chasing a new kind of battery dream here in Australia: one where the cells powering the electric vehicle (EV) age don’t require cobalt or nickel. Click here

WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) has passed another milestone in Stage 1 construction of the Wickepin Kaolin Project with three FG Wilson P550 generators from AllightSykes purchased, tested and delivered to the project site awaiting installation. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has witnessed continued growth for its DomaCom Fund over recent months, with funds under management (FUM) reaching the milestone level of $90 million in mid-September, powered by a 16.4% increase over the 4.5-month period since the start of May. Click here

