Proactive news headlines including Power REIT, Dalrada Corp, BioLargo and Silvercorp Metals

05/24/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
New York, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies: 

  • Roth Capital ups target price for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)(NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y), to $9.00, reiterates 'Buy' rating following recent Q4 results click here
  • BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) strengthens balance sheet by eliminating nearly all of its convertible debt click here
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) says New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement formally accepts subsidiary GMBL’s gaming license application click here
  • Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) taps Captain David Bacon to its board as it advances its health product lines click here
  • Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) announces that background check company, KarmaCheck has joined its roster of partner companies click here
  • Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) buys 35-acre Colorado property for cannabis cultivation and processing through a subsidiary click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


HOT NEWS