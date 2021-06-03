Log in
Proactive news headlines including Predictive Discovery, Nova Minerals, Creso Pharma and Strategic Elements

06/03/2021
Sydney, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has extended NE Bankan prospect at depth with strong gold grades of up to 5 metres at 2.4 g/t from 245 metres in diamond drilling at the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea. Click here
  • Nova Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) has welcomed a resource update from the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project in Canada through its majority- owned subsidiary Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Click here
  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has traded higher on news that target acquisition company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc is looking to capitalise on recent regulatory shifts in the Californian healthcare market with its psychedelic products. Click here
  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) is to negotiate a new agreement with global Fortune 100 software-industrial company Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) to further develop and commercialise the Autonomous Security Vehicle (ASV). Click here
  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) has received a standard patent ‘Certificate of Grant’ from IP Australia for its SiLeach® extraction technology for low-energy recovery of lithium from micas - potentially a short-cut in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Click here
  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has kickstarted a reverse circulation (RC) and aircore drilling campaign at the Gidji Gold Project Joint Venture (JV) in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here
  • European Lithium “at forefront of Europe’s battle for white gold”, Spark Plus reports
    European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) has welcomed a research report by Spark Plus Pte Ltd analyst Cyprus Sia who says the company is leading the charge to be among the first few electric vehicle (EV) battery-grade lithium suppliers within Europe by 2023. Click here
  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has completed a 662 hole auger drilling campaign for 987 metres over the entire Yarbu tenement package, providing an unparallel geochemical insight into an underexplored part of the Marda-Diemals Greenstone Belt. Click here
  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has discovered new copper occurrences during its first site visit to the Edwards Creek Project in the Northern Territory and this comes at a time of very positive copper market fundamentals. Click here
  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) has boosted its landholding across a major Newfoundland gold region following a strategic review. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


HOT NEWS