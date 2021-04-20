Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including Queensland Pacific Metals, Moho Resources, Kazia Therapeutics and Perseus Mining

04/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has upscaled its share purchase plan (SPP), which closed early on April 14, to $ 5 million following an overwhelming response from its shareholders. Click here
  • Moho Resources Ltd's (ASX:MOH) is encouraged by results from maiden RC drilling at Crossroads gold prospect of the Burracoppin Project in the WA wheatbelt that show extensive gold mineralisation. Click here
  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (FRA:NV9) (NASDAQ:KZIA) has entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement as well as a master services agreement with Evotec SE (FRA:EVT) – a leading European drug discovery and development company. Click here
  • Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU) (TSE:PRU) (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) (FRA:P4Q) is on track to meet its target of producing 500,000 ounces of gold per annum, following a strong March quarter in which its second Cote d’Ivoire mine began commercial production. Click here
  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has been granted ministerial consent for the transfer of 100% of the Barracuda Platinum-Palladium-Nickel-Copper Project near Mt Magnet in Western Australia to the company. Click here
  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) is progressing towards a pre-feasibility study and near-term production at the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) in Western Australia. Click here
  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has received high-grade infill and extensional drilling results at the Peyes Farm Gold Project, part of the Teal gold camp northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, confirming what the company believes to be ‘excellent’ width and grade continuity. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aNORWEGIAN ENERGY  : Publication of Annual Report for 2020 and Annual Statement of Reserves
AQ
02:16aINHALATION SCIENCES SWEDEN AB  : (publ) ramps up commercial activities in the US
AQ
02:16aBALCO  : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Balco Group AB
AQ
02:16aSTORA ENSO OYJ  : initiates a plan to permanently close down pulp and paper production at Kvarnsveden and Veitsiluoto mills
AQ
02:16aC4X DISCOVERY  : Board Changes - C4X Discovery appoints Simon Harford as Non-Executive Director
PU
02:16aFINANCIAL WELLNESS : The top 5 strategies to improve member engagement
PU
02:16aLecanemab (BAN2401) Phase 2b study in early Alzheimer's disease published in peer-reviewed journal, Alzheimer's Research & Therapy
PR
02:16aSPIE  : supports the initiative European Alliance for a Green Recovery
PU
02:15aFLATEXDEGIRO  : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
02:14aPETRA DIAMONDS  : Trading Update Q3 FY 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2Canada rolls out post-pandemic spending plan ahead of likely election
3China's market regulator investigates Alibaba-Minmetals JV
4IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ