Proactive news headlines including Sigma Lithium, Pathway Health, Real Luck Group and Mountain Boy Minerals

Capitol Hill rioter publishes NFT collection from prison click here

Pathway Health starts trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange click here

Sigma Lithium upsizes private placement to C$136.7M with additional investment by BlackRock managed funds and accounts click here

Altaley Mining has near-term catalysts to potentially re-rate shares, says Red Cloud Securities click here

World Copper poised for ‘sustained growth’ in 2022 as it advances flagship Escalones project in Chile and Zonia in Arizona click here

The Good Shroom says wholly-owned subsidiary receives first purchase order from the Société Quebecoise du Cannabis for Nordique Royale and Velada hash brands click here

Real Luck Group appoints William Moore as chief financial officer click here

EverGen says it is supporting flood relief efforts in southern British Columbia click here

Harbor Custom Development announces acceptance of Bitcoin and 12 other digital currencies for its real estate click here

ImagineAR teams up with Spanish football club Valencia CF to launch Augmented Reality app for fans click here

Gratomic raises the size of its non-brokered private placement to $27M due to high demand click here

Talon Metals to focus next year on completing pre-feasibility study at Tamarack and proving 'district-scale' potential click here

Zinc8 Energy engages consulting firm in effort to advance initiatives in New York State click here

Mountain Boy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$1 million click here

