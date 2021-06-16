Log in
Proactive news headlines including Snowline Gold, Marble Financial, Vicinity Motor and Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies

06/16/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
New York , June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) portfolio company Immersive Tech adds a VR veteran to its board click here
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) CEO Paul Travers touts the company's impressive product lineup in letter to shareholders click here
  • Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQX:BNCHF) commences its property-wide exploration program for 2021 click here
  • Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) discovers more high-grade gold at its Parbec deposit in Quebec; provides Surimeau project update click here
  • Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) says online learning market will surpass $660 billion by 2027 click here
  • Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) (OTCMKTS:SADMF) reports promising results from first pass scout drill program on the Gold Rush project in Ontario click here
  • TruTrace Technologies Inc (CSE:TTT) (OTCQB:TTTSF) appoints Robert Lelovic as its chief financial officer click here
  • Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) (FRA:1JI0)  brings on blockchain expert Dan Reitzik as special advisor to the board of directors click here
  • The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF) reveals The Peakz Company as its second social equity investment click here
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) to use Danfoss Editron drivetrain systems in its medium duty Vicinity Lightning EV buses click here
  • Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) inks licensing deal to provide MyMarble to Nuborrow users going through the mortgage process click here
  • Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) mobilizes drill rig to Einarson and Rogue projects in preparation for a 3,000 metre program click here
  • Essex Minerals Inc (CVE:ESX) (FRA:EWX1) poised for drill start at Mt Turner gold project in Queensland, Australia click here
  • Evergold Corp (CVE:EVER) (OTCMKTS:EVGUF) (FRA:5EG) targets early July start for drilling at its Golden Lion property in British Columbia click here
  • Nextech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (FRA:N29) reveals limited early access to its HoloX telepresence creator platform click here
  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) (OTCMKTS:CCWOF) (FRA:4T9B) hits bonanza grade silver in Vein 2 at Castle property click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


