Proactive news headlines including Steppe Gold, Manganese X Energy, Safe-T Group, Ayurcann and Phunware

New York , Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Logiq partners with Semcasting to enhance client online marketing campaigns click here
- Steppe Gold releases 3Q update on operations at its flagship ATO gold mine in Mongolia click here
- CLS Holdings USA achieves its first-ever profitable quarter click here
- Recruiter.com prepares investors for strong 3Q and 4Q revenue growth click here
- Loncor Gold releases promising assays from infill drill program at Imbo in DRC click here
- BioSig Technologies says its flagship technology to be featured in a live patient case streamed during the 16th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmia click here
- CleanSpark uses its mined bitcoin to fund 4,500 newest generation miners click here
- Gevo enters into strategic alliance to accelerate commercialization of sustainable ethanol-to-jet projects in the US click here
- Levitee Labs inks letter of intent to buy Calgary compounding pharmacy click here
- CO2 GRO awarded funding from Canada’s CanExport Program click here
- BetterLife says early results of preclinical study shows AP-003 provides 97% protection in cells against the coronavirus Delta variant click here
- Mirasol Resources provides update on its partner-funded projects click here
- Harbor Custom Development closes on purchase of 4.31-acre property permitted for the construction of 75 condominium units in Yelm, Washington for $3.325M click here
- Phunware partners with Cooper Lighting Solutions to integrate its MaaS offering with Trellix, an IoT platform for commercial buildings click here
- Ayurcann partners with ReLeave Therapeutics as it rolls out its medical cannabis strategy click here
- Clean Air Metals announces C$1M payment to maintain Escape Lake property option click here
- Safe-T Group primes investors for record 3Q revenues, supported by CyberKick acquisition click here
- Pacific Empire Minerals announces appointment of Samantha Shorter to its board of directors; completes Stars Property deal click here
- Benchmark Metals selects First Nations groups for environmental baseline studies at Lawyers click here
- District Metals closes the acquisition of its polymetallic Gruvberget property in Sweden click here
- Golden Arrow announces option agreement for Libanesa silver-gold project in Argentina click here
- Manganese X Energy says phased test work is progressing well at Battery Hill click here
- Mandalay Resources reveals that Equus Mining has exercised its option to buy the Cerro Bayo mine in Chile click here
- Golden Minerals sees 3Q gold equivalent output climb 38% at its Rodeo mine in Mexico click here
- HempFusion plans retail expansion following the passage of California’s Assembly Bill 45 click here
- XPhyto says neurologic drug Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underway click here
- Fobi to integrate its wallet pass platform into Empower Clinics' Kai Care coronavirus (COVID-19) testing product click here
- Psyched Wellness gets cash injection from psychedelic medical intervention investment fund, Negev Capital click here
- Else Nutrition to expand to Walmart.com in November, adding Kids plant-based shakes to listings click here
- African Gold Group eyes potential resource increase as its Kobada-Est exploration permit is renewed click here
