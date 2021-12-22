Proactive news headlines including Tesla, American Manganese, SPYR Technologies, Todos Medical and Gevo

New York , Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla boss Elon Musk sells “enough stock” to reach 10% goal click here
- Milestone Scientific announces sale of its CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables to a Northeast teaching hospital click here
- Marble Financial CEO reflects on "transformational" year that saw the company position itself to expand its alternative financial offering in 2022 click here
- Stifel reiterates 'Buy' rating on HighGold Mining following latest drill results from Alaska click here
- SPYR Technologies says its Applied MagixDrive TV commercials are set to air click here
- Todos Medical announces new agreement for CLIA/CAP laboratory Provista Diagnostics with physician group in 40 States click here
- Recruiter.com releases 2022 job market predictions, says importance of talent will continue to grow click here
- Vuzix says CNH Industrial has deployed its M400 smart glasses for training efforts click here
- BetterLife Pharma welcomes key new investor group for its Altum Pharmaceuticals subsidiary click here
- Boosh sees sales rev up with 75 new accounts in Canada while onboarding 25 new accounts every month click here
- Kontrol Technologies poised to leverage its SmartSuite technology in Quebec's demand response energy market click here
- Gevo hires Staci Bogue-Buchholz as site and process optimization leader at its Luverne facility click here
- Harbor Custom Development closes $4.8M sale of 24 developed lots in Washington to MainVue Homes click here
- Potent Ventures announces plans to change its name to The Gummy Project click here
- Cypress Development pleased with pilot plant's performance in Nevada as it extends lease of facility to 2025 click here
- CLS Holdings USA says its City Trees brand wins first place in two categories at High Times Cannabis Cup click here
- Global Energy Metals well positioned for success as world turns to greener future, says CEO Smith click here
- The Valens Company partners with Montreal Cannabis Médical for extraction and manufacturing of pre-rolls and vapes click here
- Mednow sees fiscal 1Q revenue growth speed up as it builds digital pharmacies and interdisciplinary model of care across Canada click here
- Mydecine to work with Maya to develop a novel digital therapeutics platform for more personalized patient care click here
- Victory Resources identifies two 'significant' anomalies from IP survey at Mal-Wen; terminates agreement with Silver Range Resources on Loner click here
- American Manganese says 2021 has laid a "strong foundation" for growth next year click here
- Rio2 says sale of the Anocarire mining concessions by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold to Andex Minerals Chile has closed click here
