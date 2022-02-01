Proactive news headlines including Tesla, FPX Nickel, Skye Bioscience, Lumina Gold, Manganese X Energy and SPYR Technologies

New York , Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla surges on Credit Suisse upgrade as EV maker ‘ticks all the boxes’ click here
- Standard Uranium says Phase II analytical results from Davidson River increase confidence in upcoming drill programs click here
- Endeavour Mining remains one of its 'top picks' among senior producers, says broker Canaccord as it lifts target price click here
- Cloud DX remote monitoring wins high patient approval rating from patients at The Ottawa Hospital click here
- Lion Copper and Gold inks deal to spin out its Butte Valley property option in Nevada click here
- ION Energy to join forces with Aranjin Resources on exploration joint venture in Mongolia click here
- Canaccord Genuity resumes coverage of Karora Resources with a 'Buy' rating and a C$6.25 target price click here
- Skye Bioscience reports potential neuroprotective benefit of SBI-100 in preclinical glaucoma model click here
- SPYR Technologies says subsidiary Applied Magix introduces the MagixBlock USB DataBlocker product click here
- ME2C Environmental says awarded new business from mercury emissions capture technology licensee click here
- Pathfinder Ventures plans to aggressively add to its three operating RV resorts under the Pathfinder Camp Resorts brand in 2022 click here
- Talon Metals hits nickel-copper mineralization outside Tamarack resource area once again, new drill results reveal click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises sells recently staked Des Herbiers uranium project in Quebec click here
- PharmaDrug submits US provisional patent application for cepharanthine to treat prostate cancer click here
- PyroGenesis confirms submission of C$95M to 115M cost estimate for 36 plasma torches to top international producer of iron ore pellets click here
- Healixa says Richard Alloway II will join its Advisory Board, effective immediately, demonstrating its commitment to supporting truly sustainable communities click here
- Nextech AR strikes partnership agreement with B2B technology platform and marketplace DesignerInc click here
- Vicinity Motor signs sales and marketing agreement with Skydome Auto and Truck Centre, including an initial order for 50 VMC 1200 Class 3 electric trucks click here
- Tiidal Gaming says Sportsflare division to provide odds and data solutions in partnership with BOA Gaming click here
- Mydecine submits pre-IND briefing package to FDA for MYCO-001 smoking cessation clinical trial click here
- Lumina Gold hires engineering giant Ausenco to lead pre-feasibility study for Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
- Fobi AI launches PassPro, an enterprise-grade wallet pass Software as a Service platform click here
- Manganese X Energy completes final processing metallurgical phase for Battery Hill PEA, highlighted by novel purification process click here
- Psyched Wellness launches new logo, branding and website ahead of its industry-first Amanita Muscaria mushroom product roll out click here
- Anglo Pacific target price hiked by RBC Capital Markets click here
- O3 Mining outlines next steps for its Marban project in Québec after positive infill drill program click here
- FPX Nickel kicks off scoping study assessing potential for producing low cost, low carbon nickel for EV market from Baptiste project click here
- CULT Food Science completes strategic investment in cell-based and gelatin ingredient pioneer Jellatech click here
- World Copper appoints Nolan Peterson to the duties and title of president in addition to his current role as chief executive officer click here
- Alternus Energy announces appointment of David Farrell to newly created role of chief commercial officer click here
- XPhyto executes Covid-ID lab sales contracts with German test clinics and pharmacies in multi-product rollout strategy click here
- Kidoz reports strong fourth-quarter 2021 network activity click here
- Canaccord Genuity resumes coverage of i-80 Gold with a 'Speculative Buy' rating and a C$4.50 target price click here
- Nerds On Site sees second quarter revenue of C$2.2M as it eyes US expansion click here
- Nextleaf Solutions says it added options to revenue model, scaled commercial activity in 2021 click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com