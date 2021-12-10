Log in
Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Great Atlantic Resources, American Battery Technology Company, Context Therapeutics and Numinus Wellness

12/10/2021 | 01:06pm EST
New York , Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Bidstack wins deal with ‘one of most successful game franchises on the planet’ click here
  • Esports Entertainment partners with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for first sanctioned esports betting event in the US click here
  • Great Atlantic Resources reveals new gold soil anomaly on the historic Keymet property in New Brunswick click here
  • Helix BioPharma increased crucial spending on research and development for the 2021 fiscal year click here
  • American Battery Technology Company receives permit approval for exploration drilling on lithium-bearing claims click here
  • Nextleaf becomes Top 10 supplier of vapes and oils in British Columbia with Glacial Gold click here
  • Stifel GMP repeats view that Great Bear Resources' Dixie is a 'world-class project in the making' after Kinross deal click here
  • Fobi AI to partner with Janam Technologies to offer contactless venue solutions click here
  • Kontrol Technologies secures multi-year service agreements for 18 new buildings in Ontario click here
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets he is 'thinking of quitting’ his jobs click here
  • New Pacific appoints founder and former CEO Dr Rui Feng as board chair click here
  • Context Therapeutics announces positive data from Onapristone extended release in early breast cancer click here
  • Numinus Wellness ends fiscal 2021 with $1.5M in revenue after Mindspace Wellbeing acquisition click here 


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


01:18pKBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2021
BU
01:17pMost reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC
RE
01:16pAnalysis-Miners face talent crunch as electric vehicles charge up metals demand
RE
01:16pNew Holiday Light Show Lights Up Island H2O Water Park This Holiday Season
GL
01:16pIBN's CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire for the European Blockchain Convention
GL
01:16pExperian North America Ranked #1 Top Workplace by Orange County Register for Second Consecutive Year
BU
01:13pBetter.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice
RE
01:13pGM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants -source
RE
01:13pALTEROLA BIOTECH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:13pConclusion of a bond financing agreement for a maximum nominal amount of eight million euros
AQ
HOT NEWS