Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including The Parent Company, One World Lithium, Vox Royalty and Global Energy Metals

04/06/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York , April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
 

  • EVmo Inc (OTCMKTS:YAYO) hits record yearly revenue in 2020 results; plans to make 2021 the year of the electric vehicle click here 
  • The Parent Company Holding Corp (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF)  launches its Caliva CLUB cannabis loyalty program click here 
  • One World Lithium Inc (CSE:OWLI) (OTCQB:OWRDF) heads closer to restart of drilling at Salar del Diablo; notes increased investor interest in the lithium sector click here 
  • Thunderbird Entertainment Group (CVE:TBRD) (OTCMKTS:THBRF) says an interactive episode of 'The Last Kids on Earth' will stream on Netflix click here 
  • Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) acquires artificial intelligence software company, Upsider.ai click here 
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) appoints Dr Steven L. Wolf as a consultant for its clinical research program for the treatment of stroke click here 
  • NEXE Innovations Inc (CVE:NEXE) (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) (FRA:NX5) says its Xoma Superfoods eCommerce store is now live click here 
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) executives laud electric vehicle-focused money in President Biden's infrastructure proposal click here 
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) says top-rated leading hospital system has purchased its PURE EP systems for multiple campuses in its national network click here 
  • CO2 Gro  Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:402) to debut its Delivery Solutions technology in Israel at Pharmocann Global's cannabis greenhouse click here 
  • KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) signs exclusive agreement with AerialX Drone Solutions for counter-drone technology click here 
  • Vox Royalty  Corp (TSXV:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) welcomes news on Jangada Mines' Brazil vanadium project where it holds a 1% NSR click here 
  • ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC)monetizes patent portfolio by inking agreements with US power producers click here 
  • Safe-T's Zero Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) Trust Network Access featured in March 2021 Gartner Research report click here 
  • Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) says its buses selected by Washington State in state-wide purchasing contract click here 
  • TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B) investee Catalyx to list its Canadian stablecoin on the Bittrex Global Exchange click here 
  • Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) makes second major nickel discovery at Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia click here 
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (FRA:50N) (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) appoints marketing executive, Drago Adam to its Advisory Board click here 
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) to evaluate DehydraTECH in four drug markets click here 
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ)  board approves $1.5M bitcoin purchase ahead of Customer Data Platform and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem commercial launch click here 
  • Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) acquires 50% stake in non-fungible token start-up, InstaCoin click here 
  • Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCMKTS:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) reveals highest gold grades drilled to date at its Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia click here 
  • Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) solidifies deal to acquire Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway click here 
  • Telson Mining Corporation (CVE:TSN) (OTCMKTS:SOHFF) (FRA:TSGN) reports steady improvement of throughput and recoveries at Campo Morado mine click here 
  • Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) enters into LOI with pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance over Redesca and Redesca HP to prevent and treat thromboembolic disorders click here 
  • Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF)  co-CEO says 'Las Vegas is back' and touts jump in Q4 cannabis revenue click here 
  • First Mining Gold Corp (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) enters partnership to advance Hope Brook gold project click here 
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) Premium 5 and RAD brands set to debut in New Brunswick click here 
  • Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) says high-grade underground drill results at Red Lake augur well for near-term mine plan click here 
  • Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) solidifies deal to acquire Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway click here 
  • HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) to enter Asian market through Alibaba’s Tmall marketplace click here 
  • AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) (FRA:PU31) and other owners to sell edibles business for $35M to Organigram Holdings click here 
  • Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) hits robust gold mineralization over significant widths with first holes of maiden program at Northshore project click here 


 

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pURANIUM ENERGY CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:55pEdusity Partners with AI Expert Brian Lenahan to Offer Business Leaders Crucial Learning Opportunity
NE
02:54pEXTERNAL SOVEREIGN DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS : Delay and replay
PU
02:54pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : 2020 Draft Annual Report UnipolSai
PU
02:54pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S P A  : Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 UnipolSai
PU
02:53pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP  : Investigates Renewable Energy Group, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – REGI
BU
02:51pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEAF, STAY, RMBL, ATH, CTB, PBCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
02:51pProactive news headlines including The Parent Company, One World Lithium, Vox Royalty and Global Energy Metals
GL
02:50pLINDSAY  : Elecsys Launches New Cost-Effective Cathodic Protection Test Point Monitoring Solution
PU
02:48pDGAP-DD  : ENCAVIS AG english
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a pause, Treasury yields dip, focus on Fed
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ