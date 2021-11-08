Proactive news headlines including Tietto Minerals, Anteris Technologies, Astro Resources and Amplia Therapeutics

Sydney, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) could be well on its way to funding West Africa’s next gold mine after fielding strong interest from a series of prospective financiers. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has been selected to present at this year’s PCR London Valves conference, showcasing its life-changing DurAVR™ heart valve technology. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has increased resources by 53% in an updated resource estimate for its Governor Broome Heavy Minerals Project in Western Australia’s southwest. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX), the Australian pharmaceutical company that specialises in developing Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis, will raise A$12.4 million via a capital raising. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has encountered significant gas shows that are indicative of strong commercial flow rates from drilling at Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) well within the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has continued to further its understanding of mineralisation at VC1 target of the Narndee Igneous Complex, 90 kilometres SSW of Mount Magnet in Western Australia, with the completion of exploratory drill hole NDD0014. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has acquired a highly prospective greenfield tenement along strike from its existing nickel-copper sulphide prospects in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company, Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has received results described as "exceptional" from laboratory testing initiatives, highlighting the quality of Halucenex’s psilocybin API. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has received strong support from institutional and sophisticated investors with firm commitments received for $12 million in a placement described as "transformational". Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has encountered widespread gold hits during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Mulgabbie North Project, northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has conducted global market research to better understand the willingness of patients to pay for and doctors to prescribe Zilosul ® for osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee (kOA). Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has kicked off its second round of resource definition drilling at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea ahead of a maiden resource estimate. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is hoping to “forge a long and strong working relationship with the Yamatji Nation”, following the Western Australian Government’s formal confirmation of the landmark agreement water agreement with the Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has exceeded initial expectations with a 50% increase in the total mineral resource estimate (MRE) at its 100%-owned Oropesa Tin Project in Spain to 18.86 million tonnes at 0.40% tin at a 0.15% tin cut-off. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has established proof-of-concept for the use of Bunyu Project large flake graphite in battery anodes, confirming successful lithium-ion battery cell cycle testing results using coated spheronised purified graphite (CSPG). Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) continues to don the hard hats at its King of the Hills (KOTH) gold asset near Leonora in WA as construction advances on multiple fronts. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) has received a A$0.53 price target from MST Access in its just-released initiation of coverage report. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has started a 3D seismic survey over a 3- by 1.5-kilometre area at Mawson prospect within the Rockford Project, Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has concluded attractive terms for its second shipment from the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia ensuring the company receives the best price possible at a time of volatile iron ore pricing. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected broad and high-grade gold at its Crusader Prospect, within the Wallbrook Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA, adding to the "potential pedigree of the project". Click here

