Proactive news headlines including Uber, SpaceX, Golden Tag Resources, GR Silver Mining, Renforth Resources and Cardiol Therapeutics

08/24/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
New York , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals click here
  • Chinese Uber rival Didi suspends UK and Europe launch plans - report click here
  • Golden Tag Resources says new 3D model on its San Diego project showcases broad zones of skarn mineralization click here
  • First Cobalt announces pricing of previously announced overnight-marketed public offering at C$0.25 per common share click here
  • Adyton Resources advances auxiliary trenching program at Gameta gold project in Papua New Guinea click here
  • Todos Medical’s Provista Diagnostics enters reference lab agreement with Meadowlands Diagnostics to provide cPass blood testing click here
  • Ayurcann Holdings brings Her Highness cannabis products to the Canadian marketplace through exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement click here
  • Fortitude Gold releases promising intercepts from 2Q exploration at Isabella Pearl in Nevada click here
  • Fobi launches new Digital Conference and Trade Show Management Platform for conference venues and event organizers click here
  • Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on Steppe Gold following challenging Q2; analysts eyeing ATO expansion feasibility and leaching restart click here
  • Cardiol Therapeutics wins FDA approval for clinical trial of CardiolRx to treat patients with acute myocarditis click here
  • ElectraMeccanica adds automotive industry veteran Dave Shemmans to its board of directors click here
  • The Parent Company introduces 'Well by Caliva' lotions and tinctures; expanding product portfolio click here
  • Renforth Resources announces additional positive assay results at Parbec surface gold deposit in Quebec click here
  • MedX Health appoints industry veteran Sylvain Desjeans to its board and names Ken McKay as chairman click here
  • Mindset Pharma files new US patent applications covering its Family 4 novel DMT compounds click here
  • Q BioMed expects South Korean patent for its liver cancer chemotherapy candidate click here
  • Nextech AR brings the showroom to you as an early access partner for Google’s 3D AR search program click here
  • Delta 9 continues brisk retail expansion with opening of thirteenth cannabis store click here
  • American Manganese uses its tech to successfully upcycle EV battery black mass into cathode precursor click here
  • authID.ai to raise US$10M in public offering and list on Nasdaq click here
  • Endexx says its international subsidiary initiates soft launch of its Herb House in Ocho Rios, Jamaica click here
  • Empower Clinics and Pharmasave enter pilot program to supply Kai Testing Solutions to independent pharmacies click here
  • GR Silver Mining says latest resource for Plomosas increases combined indicated silver equivalent ounces by 29% click here
  • Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on Steppe Gold following challenging Q2; analysts eyeing ATO expansion feasibility and leaching restart click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS