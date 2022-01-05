Proactive news headlines including Valeo Pharma, Plurilock Security, Magna Mining, BTU Metals and Ultra Resources

New York , Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- LQwD Fintech CEO says Bitcoin Lightning Network-focused company expects further growth in 2022 click here
- Valeo Pharma says its Hesperco immune support product is now available at select Loblaws stores across Canada click here
- Esports Entertainment Group renews partnership with Take-Two’s NBA 2K League click here
- Stifel GMP upbeat on turnaround prospects for Red Lake - focused Pure Gold Mining click here
- CytoDyn announces positive results from part two of Phase 2 Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trial click here
- MGX Minerals strikes distribution partnership with Dong Bang Metal Co of Korea for metallurgical grade silicon click here
- Plurilock Security CEO Paterson says identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider ‘positioned’ for further growth in 2022 click here
- Trust Stamp advances its innovative intellectual property portfolio click here
- Adcore announces new contracts for aggregated estimated annual ad-budget of C$4.9M click here
- BTU Metals kicks off new drilling program at its Red Lake properties that border the Dixie project owned by Great Bear Resources click here
- Clean Air Metals reports impressive assay results from high grade Thunder Bay North project in Ontario click here
- Mindset Pharma partners with McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development to develop psychedelic medicine click here
- Magna Mining announces positive assay results from 2021 drilling program at Shakespeare mine click here
- Ayurcann Holdings entering Ontario with its bestselling “Fuego” vapes click here
- KetamineOne Capital Limited appoints two new members to its Medical Advisory Board click here
- Cloud DX announces C$3M placing of convertible debenture units click here
- Vicinity Motor receives US$19M order for Optimal Electric Class 4 commercial chassis click here
- Fobi AI inks $300,000 annual license with top global insurance company to provide digital proof of insurance for Europe click here
- Altaley Mining says Tahuehueto construction 'very near' completion; hails improved performance at Campo Morado click here
- Bragg’s ORYX Gaming content launches with 888 in the UK click here
- American Manganese receives additional support to advance demonstration plant project click here
- Ultra Resources gets set to drill its Laguna Verde lithium brine project in Argentina; selects drilling contractor click here
- Vuzix showcases its new Vuzix Shield at CES 2022 as the world's first MicroLED-based binocular smart glasses for enterprise click here
- Kontrol Technologies to deliver BioCloud units to Qatar and Czech Republic as technology footprint expands click here
