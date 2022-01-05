Log in
Proactive news headlines including Valeo Pharma, Plurilock Security, Magna Mining, BTU Metals and Ultra Resources

01/05/2022 | 02:37pm EST
New York , Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • LQwD Fintech CEO says Bitcoin Lightning Network-focused company expects further growth in 2022 click here
  • Valeo Pharma says its Hesperco immune support product is now available at select Loblaws stores across Canada click here
  • Esports Entertainment Group renews partnership with Take-Two’s NBA 2K League click here
  • Stifel GMP upbeat on turnaround prospects for Red Lake - focused Pure Gold Mining click here
  • CytoDyn announces positive results from part two of Phase 2 Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trial click here
  • MGX Minerals strikes distribution partnership with Dong Bang Metal Co of Korea for metallurgical grade silicon click here
  • Plurilock Security CEO Paterson says identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider ‘positioned’ for further growth in 2022 click here
  • Trust Stamp advances its innovative intellectual property portfolio click here
  • Adcore announces new contracts for aggregated estimated annual ad-budget of C$4.9M click here
  • BTU Metals kicks off new drilling program at its Red Lake properties that border the Dixie project owned by Great Bear Resources click here
  • Clean Air Metals reports impressive assay results from high grade Thunder Bay North project in Ontario click here
  • Mindset Pharma partners with McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development to develop psychedelic medicine click here
  • Magna Mining announces positive assay results from 2021 drilling program at Shakespeare mine click here
  • Ayurcann Holdings entering Ontario with its bestselling “Fuego” vapes click here
  • KetamineOne Capital Limited appoints two new members to its Medical Advisory Board click here
  • Cloud DX announces C$3M placing of convertible debenture units click here
  • Vicinity Motor receives US$19M order for Optimal Electric Class 4 commercial chassis click here
  • Fobi AI inks $300,000 annual license with top global insurance company to provide digital proof of insurance for Europe click here
  • Altaley Mining says Tahuehueto construction 'very near' completion; hails improved performance at Campo Morado click here
  • Bragg’s ORYX Gaming content launches with 888 in the UK click here
  • American Manganese receives additional support to advance demonstration plant project click here
  • Ultra Resources gets set to drill its Laguna Verde lithium brine project in Argentina; selects drilling contractor click here
  • Vuzix showcases its new Vuzix Shield at CES 2022 as the world's first MicroLED-based binocular smart glasses for enterprise click here
  • Kontrol Technologies to deliver BioCloud units to Qatar and Czech Republic as technology footprint expands click here


 

02:46pGresham Smith Announces New Executive Management Team in Place
PR
02:45pCORONAVIRUS - DJIBOUTI : United States Donates Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines to Djibouti This donation, coordinated by COVAX, will help protect the population of Djibouti, including persons under the age of 18, from the COVID-19 virus and prevent the further spread of the virus' new strains
AQ
02:43pEXPANDING THE SUCCESS OF FAMILEO : Still Bringing Residents and Families Together!
GL
02:42pU.S. doctors group calls out CDC for 'confusing' isolation guidance
RE
02:41pPremier Financial Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings on January 25 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 26
BU
02:40pIreland to drop COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated arrivals
RE
02:38pNike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym, apps
RE
02:38pFARMERS BANCORP FRANKFORT IN : The farmers bank will close the drive thru entrance from state road 28/walnut street due to indot road construction
PU
02:38pJan 5, 2022 Battery Resourcers to Open North America's Largest Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Georgia, Create 150 Jobs
PU
02:38pEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides 2022 Business Update and Announces Launch of Vasopressin - Form 8-K
PU
1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
4Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..
5Macron's blunt language on France's unvaccinated causes furore

