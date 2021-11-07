Probes launched, lawsuit filed in Houston rap festival stampede

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - At least two investigations and
one civil lawsuit were underway on Sunday into the deadly
stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music
festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in
Houston.
Two of the victims were teenagers, aged 14 and 16, caught in
the crushing surge of the crowd as Scott continued to perform,
completing his set even after noticing fans were receiving
medical treatment. Scott, the headline act and a hometown star
who founded the Astroworld festival in 2018, later said he was
unaware of the severity of the situation.
Houston city police chief Troy Finner said his department
had opened a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics
detectives, following reports that somebody in the audience had
been injecting people with drugs.
One security guard felt a prick on his neck, passed out, and
was revived after being injected with Narcan, a drug used to
treat opioid overdoses, Finner said. Several others were treated
with Narcan, according to the city's fire chief, Samuel Pena.
Harris County Judge Lina Hildago also called for an
"objective, independent" investigation of the rap festival
attended by 50,000 people.
"Perhaps the plans were inadequate. Perhaps the plans were
good but they weren't followed," Hildago said. "The families of
those who died, everybody affected, deserves answers."
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also called for a briefing
from all the parties including first responders, concert
promoter Live Nation, and officials of the venue, NRG Park.
The first lawsuit in the case has been filed. Manuel Souza,
who suffered "serious bodily injuries" at the show, is seeking
at least $1 million in damages from a host of defendants
including Scott and Live Nation, according to a petition filed
in Harris County District Court.
Neither Scott's representatives nor Live Nation immediately
responded to requests for comment on Sunday night.
The victims were killed near the stage when the crowd surged
forward, with some suffering cardiac arrests and other medical
trauma, officials said.
The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, with one victim's age
to be determined, Turner said. Officials had yet to identify
them but some details emerged in the media.
The Houston Chronicle identified the youngest victim as John
Hilgert, a high school freshman who played football and baseball
and arrived early to get a good spot to watch the show.
He went with a 15-year-old friend, the Chronicle reported,
citing an interview with the friend's mother, Tracy Faulkner.
She bought her son his ticket as a birthday present, a decision
she now regrets, the Chronicle said.
"They were both in the same place at the same time and one
came home and one we will never see," Faulkner said.
"John was a good student and athlete and so polite. He was
the sweetest and smartest young man," she said.
The Chronicle identified another victim as Danish Baig, 27,
who died trying to protect his fiance from the crush of the
crowd, according to Baig's younger brother, Basil Mirza Baig.
"I lost my brother," Basil Mirza Baig said in tears. "He was
trying to save her from the stampede."
The second day of the two-day show was canceled.
Trouble began some time after 9 p.m. on Friday when the
crowd compressed near the stage, causing panic, Pena said. By
9:30 p.m., it was clear people needed medical attention, and
Scott acknowledged an ambulance moving through the crowd,
pausing and encouraging the crowd to make room.
But Scott returned to performing, telling the crowd he
wanted to "hear the ground shake."
At some point concertgoers approached the stage crew and
pleaded with them to stop the show, according to social media
video.
Scott finished his set at 9:42 p.m., the Chronicle reported.
Scott, a Grammy nominated singer and producer, said in a
video posted on social media late on Saturday: "I could just not
imagine the severity of the situation."
