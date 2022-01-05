ProcessMAP Partners With Hg, a Global Software Investor, to Accelerate Its Strategy Towards Becoming a Global Software Leader in Worker Health and Safety Management

Hg’s strategic investment will accelerate ProcessMAP’s position towards a category leader in the rapidly growing EHS Risk and Compliance software sector.

ProcessMAP Corporation (“ProcessMAP”), a leading Environmental, Health and Safety (“EHS”) software platform provider, announced today that Hg, a leading software and services investor with nearly $40 billion funds under management, has agreed to make a significant investment in the business to accelerate ProcessMAP’s growth and expansion, and help solidify the company’s position as a global leader in the EHS software sector.

Following the transaction, ProcessMAP’s management team will retain a significant stake in the business. The terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, ProcessMAP’s vision is to enable businesses to proactively mitigate workplace health and safety risks for workers. ProcessMAP’s SaaS and mobile solutions serve mid-market and enterprise customers across large industry verticals such as automotive and manufacturing. ProcessMAP’s solutions are used by global customers in more than 140 countries, covering 2 million workers across 80,000 sites. Headquartered in Florida, ProcessMAP has nearly 300 employees based in the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany and India. The company is regularly recognized as a “Leader” in the biennial Green Quadrant report for EHS software published by Verdantix, an independent industry analyst for the EHS sector.

Accelerating the Innovation Momentum for ProcessMAP Customers

ProcessMAP will leverage the financial investment as well as Hg’s 20+ years of industry-leading experience in building and rapidly growing innovative software businesses. The financial partnership with Hg will also enable ProcessMAP to deliver next-generation, smart and connected EHS solutions to its customers globally. Additionally, the company will also make investments to expand its team globally, strengthen its position further, and broaden its global customer base, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Comments on the News

Dave Rath, CEO and Co-Founder of ProcessMAP, said: “We share our customers’ commitment to create and offer the safest and the healthiest workplaces, while minimizing the environmental impact of day-to-day operations. Bringing in Hg to invest in our business comes at a very interesting time as we see an opportunity to help customers protect millions more workers globally.”

Jagan Garimella, CTO and Co-Founder of ProcessMAP, added: “This partnership, built on software knowledge and experience, will enable us to develop our analytics-driven software further, helping more customers across the globe optimize their EHS processes while, critically, mitigating operational and sustainability risk.”

Ben Meyer, Partner at Hg, said: “Hg has been focused on risk and compliance software for two decades and we see strong tailwinds continuing to drive demand in this sector. The impressive work from Dave Rath, Jagan Garimella, and the team means that ProcessMAP is well-positioned to benefit from this dynamic. They’ve built a high-quality platform which receives consistent, strong feedback from a loyal customer base. We believe that together, Hg and ProcessMAP, will form a strong partnership and we look forward to supporting the team, investing in the business and continuing to realize its growth potential.”

KPMG Corporate Finance acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to ProcessMAP.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP Corporation is the most trusted name for a digitization and process transformation platform that empowers customers to ensure workers’ health & safety, minimize risk, and assure compliance. The ProcessMAP Platform includes solutions for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Operational Risk Management (ORM), Industrial IoT, and actionable data analytics to connect people, systems, assets, and facilities to drive a Sustainable Enterprise. ProcessMAP is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.

About Hg

Hg is a growth platform for software and services champions, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of around $40 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of around 40 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth around $92 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 55,000 employees globally, growing at over 20% per year. Visit www.hgcapital.com for more information.

