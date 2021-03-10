ProcessMAP and Ramboll Announce an Integrated Industrial Hygiene (IH) Risk Mitigation Solution for Customers Worldwide

ProcessMAP’s IH software and Ramboll’s global thought leadership and network of industrial hygienists will help organizations mitigate employee exposure risks and comply with complex regulatory compliance requirements.

ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in offering a cloud-based data intelligence platform for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) transformation and Operational Risk Management (ORM), and Ramboll Group A/S, a leading global engineering, health science, and consultancy company, announced that the two companies have launched a comprehensive and integrated solution to manage and mitigate IH-related risks, adopt global best practices and enable customers to meet challenging regulatory requirements.

Customers will be able to leverage the combined capabilities of ProcessMAP’s industrial hygiene management software and Ramboll’s internationally recognized experts in the areas of industrial hygiene, risk assessment, toxicology, epidemiology, and occupational health to drive the following outcomes:

Establish consistency and streamline industrial hygiene risk assessments for chemical, biological, and physical hazards including defining similar exposure groups, and performing qualitative risk assessments

Seamlessly manage data collected as part of air, heat, noise, and other exposure assessments, including automatically interfacing with labs to send samples and receive the results of the analysis

Uncover underlying exposure risks and trends for employees by utilizing advanced analytics and data visualization capabilities

Create and track on-time closure of CAPAs for sampling exposure results

Apply principles of epidemiology, and design and implement prospective worker health monitoring programs

Investigate causes of indoor air quality and building-related health concerns including mold/microbial growth, ventilation systems operation, and emissions from building materials

Two Industry Leaders Collaborate to Address the Unmet Needs of Customers

“Ramboll’s depth in industrial hygiene and occupational epidemiology, and our global presence across 35 countries, coupled with ProcessMAP’s enterprise scale IH solutions will help our clients provide a safe and healthy environment for their employees,” stated Robert Rottersman, Principal at Ramboll Group.

“We are excited to launch an integrated, end-to-end industrial hygiene risk management solution with Ramboll for customers around the world. Our partnership with Ramboll brings together two market leaders to transform the way companies manage and mitigate IH-related risks,” stated Gregory Monzo, Executive Vice President at ProcessMAP Corporation.

About Ramboll Group A/S

Ramboll employs 16,500 people globally and has especially strong representation in the Nordics, UK, North America, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company is present in 35 countries and combines local experience with a global knowledge-base, constantly striving to achieve inspiring and exacting solutions that make a genuine difference to our clients, end-users, and society at large. Ramboll’s Health Sciences team consists of a global network of industrial hygienists, toxicologists, epidemiologists, and chemists.

Visit https://ramboll.com/services-and-sectors/environment-and-health/health-sciences to learn more.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP is the leading EHS process and data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance, and ensure safety. ProcessMAP’s analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency, and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005098/en/