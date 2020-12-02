Log in
ProcessMaker Announces New Integration with Formstack

12/02/2020
Durham, NC, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker announces a new integration with Formstack which allows Formstack Forms to be utilized out-of-the-box inside ProcessMaker Process Applications. The new integration is designed to benefit Formstack users that want to build sophisticated workflow applications using their Formstack Forms, and ProcessMaker users that may prefer to use native Formstack Forms for the user interface in ProcessMaker applications. 

Enterprise organizations use hundreds to thousands of forms: travel authorization request forms, employee onboarding/offboarding forms, change request forms, purchase order forms, credit request forms - the list goes on. Most standalone web forms are perfect for collecting data and perhaps pushing it to another system. However, many organizations use forms as part of larger workflows that span systems (such as SAP and Salesforce) and people across the organization that need to review and/or approve forms. Furthermore, some forms need to be handled in a time-sensitive matter based on Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and generate automatic escalations if those SLAs are not met. 

The new integration between Formstack and ProcessMaker brings the full power of the ProcessMaker workflow engine to the Formstack ecosystem.

“Formstack offers an amazing user experience for forms, digital signatures, and document generation. These are all elements in enterprise-level business processes,” said Brian Reale, founder and CEO of ProcessMaker. “We believe that it makes a lot of sense to offer ProcessMaker’s process orchestration technology to Formstack users that want to do more with what they have already built in Formstack.”

“ProcessMaker has made it truly simple to use Formstack Forms directly in their visual workflow designer,” explained Zak Pines, VP of Partnerships at Formstack. “This is a big value add for users and partners in our ecosystem that are addressing more sophisticated process problems using Formstack assets.”

Digital transformation continues to accelerate across organizations and industries. Only tools that are open and easy to integrate with other solutions will help organizations thrive and become more agile during this transformation.

You can learn more about this new integration at formstack.com/integrations/processmaker

About Formstack

Formstack is a secure workplace productivity platform built to produce ingenious solutions to the everyday work that slows organizations down. From eliminating paper forms to breaking digital silos, Formstack empowers anyone to quickly and easily build custom forms, create documents, and collect eSignatures—all without code. Launched in 2006, Formstack is trusted by over 27,000 organizations worldwide—including Cleveland Clinic, NHL, Netflix, Twitter, and Butler University—to digitize what matters, automate workflows, and fix processes. To learn more, visit www.formstack.com.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a low-code business process management (BPM) and workflow automation platform. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance. For more information visit www.processmaker.com.


Matthieu McClintock
ProcessMaker
1.919.289.1377
matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
